ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area

HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $6.5 Million, This French Colonial Home in The Woodlands Texas comes with Unparalleled Attention to Fine Architectural Detail

38 E Shore Drive Home in The Woodlands, Texas for Sale. 38 E Shore Drive, The Woodlands, Texas is a Southern French Colonial estate ideally situated on an acre corner lot has attributes and features that distinguish it from the finest real estate in The Woodlands. This Home in The Woodlands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 E Shore Drive, please contact Anissa Shah (Phone: 409-789-6698) at Jerry Fullerton Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Receives Key To The City Of Houston

After moving to Texas in 2021, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. 50 Cent moved to Houston a year and a half ago. Clearly, he’s making the most of his time in Texas. Mayor Sylvester Turner bestowed Fif with the key to the city and his own day this week. During the Thanksgiving parade, Turner explained that Fif’s contributions to the city have been nothing but positive.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Steakhouse in Houston

Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destination

An Uber driver in Houston is recovering in the hospital tonight after he refused to take a rider to a new destination. According to HPD, the incident happened just after 10 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 2819 Quitman St. near the Eastex Freeway. Police say the Uber driver had two passengers in the backseat and he was transporting them to their destination after picking them up.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy