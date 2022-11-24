Read full article on original website
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
The Houston boil water notice could also impact these places
HOUSTON — A boil water notice was issued for the City of Houston's main water system Sunday evening. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. The City of Houston released a list of places that could also be impacted by the boil water notice. The...
fox26houston.com
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
fox26houston.com
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
realtynewsreport.com
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.5 Million, This French Colonial Home in The Woodlands Texas comes with Unparalleled Attention to Fine Architectural Detail
38 E Shore Drive Home in The Woodlands, Texas for Sale. 38 E Shore Drive, The Woodlands, Texas is a Southern French Colonial estate ideally situated on an acre corner lot has attributes and features that distinguish it from the finest real estate in The Woodlands. This Home in The Woodlands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 E Shore Drive, please contact Anissa Shah (Phone: 409-789-6698) at Jerry Fullerton Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
An Entire Texas City Needs To Boil Its Water Before Using & Locals Are Pissed
More than two million Houston residents currently need to boil their water before even using it for cooking, bathing or drinking. A boil water advisory was recently issued by the City of Houston’s Main Water System after a power outage caused water pressure to drop below the required minimum of 20 pounds per square inch.
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
myfoxzone.com
Houston flight makes emergency landing after passenger assaulted, officials say
HOUSTON — A flight from Hobby Airport bound for Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas because of an 'unruly' passenger. Southwest Airlines Flight 192 left Houston heading for Columbus, Ohio before it landed at the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to remove the passenger.
Nickel City Planned for Houston
This award-winning bar out of Austin could open in spring of 2023.
Entire City of Houston placed under boil water notice after system outage
So far, the boil water notice has affected over 2.3 million people who reside in the Houston area. The notice went into effect late Sunday evening.
Houston jingles all the way to top-5 status in new list of most festive U.S. cities
As Houstonians decorate their homes and make plans for festive holiday displays, we might take for granted that our Yuletide cheer is one of the best in the country.
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the City
As Houston continues to accept the native of Queens, New York, as one of its own, 50 Cent has been awarded his day and the city's key. At the city's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave the renowned awards to the head of G-Unit (November 24).
fox26houston.com
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Click2Houston.com
SCHOOL CLOSURES: HISD announces district-wide closure for Tuesday as water crisis continues
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District. The Houston Independent School District has canceled in-person operations for Tuesday due to a boil water notice impacting most parts of the city. For the second day in a row, HISD officials announced that all Houston ISD schools, offices, and facilities will be...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Receives Key To The City Of Houston
After moving to Texas in 2021, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. 50 Cent moved to Houston a year and a half ago. Clearly, he’s making the most of his time in Texas. Mayor Sylvester Turner bestowed Fif with the key to the city and his own day this week. During the Thanksgiving parade, Turner explained that Fif’s contributions to the city have been nothing but positive.
thetexastasty.com
Best Steakhouse in Houston
Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
Click2Houston.com
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destination
An Uber driver in Houston is recovering in the hospital tonight after he refused to take a rider to a new destination. According to HPD, the incident happened just after 10 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 2819 Quitman St. near the Eastex Freeway. Police say the Uber driver had two passengers in the backseat and he was transporting them to their destination after picking them up.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After Storm
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox26Houston and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
