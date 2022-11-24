One of the most polarizing strategies in the history of League of Legends has made a strong comeback thanks to this preseason’s jungle changes. The controversial gameplay tactic of funneling, in which League players expend all of their resources into one player with strange, support-oriented picks across the map, has made a strong comeback in this year’s preseason. This strategy has previously been tackled heavily by Riot due to its difficult counterplay, having been either nerfed or changed completely at multiple points over the past few years.

9 HOURS AGO