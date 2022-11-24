Read full article on original website
The best Nvidia filters for Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a beautiful game by default. Al Mazrah is a graphically stunning map, especially when viewed on PC with high settings or a current-generation console. However, there are ways to improve the look of your game without going to the graphics menu of Warzone 2.
Microsoft’s 10-year ‘CoD on PlayStation’ offer will reportedly get Activision deal approved
Just prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, the New York Times reported that Microsoft had offered a 10-year deal to Sony to keep the Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation. It seems, however, that this offer isn’t just a show of good faith but rather a potential requirement for Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard to be approved by international regulators.
Revenant’s ability perks in Apex Legends Mobile will make OG Apex players jealous
Revenant is the next legend releasing in Apex Legends Mobile. In a trailer for the game’s upcoming patch, titled Underworld, developer Respawn Entertainment showed off Revenant’s mobile look and abilities. He’ll be arriving in the game tomorrow, Nov. 29 at 7pm CT alongside a new battle pass, new LTMs, and new holiday celebrations. Players will also be able to try out a new ranked split and purchase new cosmetics from the in-game shop.
Is Dota 2 balanced? One fan drops a research paper to find out
Each Dota 2 patch tries to reshape the game’s meta. The shifting meta causes players to constantly adapt and find the most powerful heroes of each patch to give themselves an edge. While the developers try their best to balance all heroes to make them equally viable options, it’s almost impossible to achieve the perfect equilibrium. But a research paper today revealed that Patch 7.32c has been close to pulling off the unthinkable.
Can you save custom weapon blueprints in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?
A good weapon blueprint is half the battle when it comes to dropping into games of Warzone 2 or squading up with friends to pub stomp on Modern Warfare 2. With the Gunsmith being such a focal point of the Call of Duty experience, players have been looking forward to the chance to save custom blueprint loadouts of their favorite guns for class-building on the fly in between matches of MW2 and Warzone 2.
Here are all of Ramattra’s abilities in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2‘s second season is coming soon, planned for Dec. 6, and it’s bringing Ramattra to the roster, the upcoming tank. His abilities were revealed by a video trailer and detailed in an image earlier today, and they seem to offer great versatility, including a shield, crowd-control, and AoE damage.
Is Rebirth Island in Warzone 2?
Warzone 2’s new map Al Mazrah seems to be a hit with fans of battle royale, but the game is sorely missing one popular feature that the original game had: small-scale maps and Resurgence mode. Rebirth Island, a map based on Alcatraz, was a mainstay in Warzone throughout most...
What is a GA in Call of Duty?
One of the hottest talking points around the Call of Duty community is GAs. Every once in a while, the discussion around GAs will take a stranglehold on the CoD community on social media. It’s all anyone wants to talk about, and the opinions are fierce, leading to some spicy takes and arguments on Twitter, Reddit, and more.
Ramattra’s gameplay revealed in Overwatch 2 trailer
A new tank is heading to Overwatch 2 alongside the upcoming season planned for Dec. 6, and his abilities look scary. Ramattra’s gameplay was revealed in a video trailer earlier today, showing his weapon and abilities. The video shows a shield ability similar to Sigma’s, as well as abilities...
Over a week after release, are Pokémon fans still mad about the game’s performance?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released 10 days ago, and it’s fair to say, the title didn’t drop without a hitch. There were bugs running rampant throughout the title. Despite the game being incredibly successful, the journey into the Paldea region has been plagued with bugs left, right, and center, and we don’t mean Rabsca.
Superstar EU top laner will focus on content creation in 2023 after failing to find new LCS team
After a disappointing year with Team Liquid, League of Legends top laner Bwipo has confirmed that he will not be stepping onto the stage for the 2023 Spring Split. The 23-year-old veteran broke the news while streaming, and said that during the regular season, he’ll be working as a content creator for Liquid. He’ll be streaming his solo queue and Champion’s Queue matches as he prepares to join a team in the following summer.
Spacestation Gaming reaches for the stars with pickup of legendary Halo roster
Only a month after a lower bracket gauntlet run that saw them earn a close second-place finish at the 2022 Halo World Championship, the roster that formerly competed under the Cloud9 banner has been acquired by Spacestation Gaming for next season’s revenge tour, the org announced today. The announcement...
League of Legends will have its ‘biggest budget of all time’ in 2023
Riot Games has incremented the budget for League of Legends ahead of next year. In an interview with Konbini on Nov. 27, Riot’s CEO Nicolo Laurent said the allocated funds for League in 2023 have increased. “I just accepted the 2023 budget, and it’s the biggest of all time,...
Bwipo claims Reddit plays big role in League roster decisions
After being unable to find a professional League of Legends team for the 2023 Spring Split, the newest Team Liquid content creator Bwipo claimed yesterday that Reddit has more influence on roster decisions than most fans realize. “Public opinion is really strong, it matters a lot,” he said. “I think...
Riot to address increasing prevalence of funneling in League’s ongoing preseason
One of the most polarizing strategies in the history of League of Legends has made a strong comeback thanks to this preseason’s jungle changes. The controversial gameplay tactic of funneling, in which League players expend all of their resources into one player with strange, support-oriented picks across the map, has made a strong comeback in this year’s preseason. This strategy has previously been tackled heavily by Riot due to its difficult counterplay, having been either nerfed or changed completely at multiple points over the past few years.
This Modern Warfare 2 streamer got a lightning-fast nuke killstreak using only sniper rifles
A Modern Warfare 2 streamer named Jitsu got what might be the fastest nuke yet—and they did it by only using a sniper rifle and a marksman rifle. The clip, posted by Jinsu on Twitter yesterday, is impressive and funny all at the same time. As the kills keep piling up and the streak gets higher and higher, Jinsu is shaken as he constantly repeats “oh my god” with each successive kill.
Latest Pokémon news: Scarlet and Violet ‘script’ glitch threatens competitive as Pokémon Go unveils Ultra Beasts
The Pokémon news week started with a bang—and not the good kind!. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered yet another glitch, and unlike the hilarious ones popping up all over the internet, it’s serious and could threaten the competitive scene. Yikes!. On a more positive...
All dead drop locations in DMZ
There are plenty of ways to drop into DMZ and get away with loot and cash. Call of Duty players can go after Strongholds, take on various groups of AI soldiers or enemy players, or just go safely scavenging for some basic gear before quickly heading to the exfil zone.
MoistCr1tikal suggests Magic’s $999 30th anniversary edition booster packs are a scam
Wizards of the Coast continues to upset gamers with the release of Magic: The Gathering’s 30-year anniversary $999 booster packs, with MoistCr1tikal calling out the organization over its outrageous price point and marketing tactics. The MTG community was outraged following the reveal of the 30-year anniversary booster packs. Packaged...
Magic 30th anniversary edition sale mysteriously shuts down early, potentially to avoid more backlash
In a surprise move by Wizards of the Coast, sales for the 30-year Magic: The Gathering anniversary edition box ended after only one hour today. The 30-year Magic: The Gathering anniversary edition box, priced at $999, has been a hot topic in the Magic community. Players and collectors were upset at the price point of non-tournament legal proxy cards, especially with there being very low odds of even cracking a Power Nine card within one of the four booster packs. Even top streamers from outside the MTG community like MoistCr1tikal jumped into the conversation over the weekend, calling the sale “not cool.”
