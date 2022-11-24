Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Dyson Daniels and Josh Giddey will meet Monday in historic moment for NBA Global Academy
When Marty Clarke watched Dyson Daniels play for the first time, Daniels was 14 years old. Daniels, who was competing in the U-16 boys basketball championships in Perth, Australia, was a year younger than most of his competition. Only 5-foot-9 at the time, he was also several inches shorter. The...
NOLA.com
Talking about streaks, hidden weak spots, quarterbacks and YAC in this week's Saints 4 downs
The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing skid last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Turning that into a winning streak will require something else. This week, the Saints get a San Francisco 49ers team that has won three straight and is starting to round into form as one of the NFC’s contenders. As has typically been the case under coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers combine a stingy defense with a potent offense. They’ll be a tough case for the Saints to crack.
NOLA.com
Monday Night Football money line, plus a three-team NBA parlay: Nov. 28 best bets
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
'They took that man's pick away': Saints strongly disagree on Chris Harris penalty in loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alontae Taylor caught the ball fair and square, snatching it out of the air completely uncontested. And then the New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback ran, a lengthy 48 yards to be exact. He was tackled at the 8-yard line, setting his offense up pretty in the red zone.
NOLA.com
Saints shut out for first time in 20 years, and the NFC South sinks even lower
When going through the NFL standings and evaluating the eight divisions, it’s pretty obvious to see that the NFC South is the weakest. All four teams have losing records through Week 12, including the New Orleans Saints, but it’s the Saints who find themselves in the cellar after an ugly 13-0 loss yesterday to the San Francisco 49ers.
NOLA.com
Saints 1st rounder Trevor Penning makes his long-awaited debut, notes areas to improve
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trevor Penning came away from his NFL debut with the understanding that he still has some progress to make on the physical side of things. Penning, whom the New Orleans Saints selected with the No. 19 pick of this year's draft, played for the first time since he suffered a serious turf toe injury in the Saints preseason finale. He was not able to perform real football activities for much of his recovery, and he felt that Sunday.
NOLA.com
After 13-0 loss, we’re looking for new ways to say ‘The Saints stink’ on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 121
Following a 13-0 blanking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the toughest thing to do as a podcast host is to find a new way to say: “The New Orleans Saints stink.”. The saddest part about Sunday’s defeat was not that a 332-game streak of not getting shutout was ended – the longest active streak in the NFL – but it was the Saints proved they have similar talent to those who likely will be competing for a run to the Super Bowl in the NFC.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, refs, uniforms
For the second consecutive week, the New Orleans Saints will face a foe they used to know very well, as they travel to the Bay Area to take on a former NFC West rival in the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately for the Saints, if one were to go by the...
