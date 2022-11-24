ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

NOLA.com

Talking about streaks, hidden weak spots, quarterbacks and YAC in this week's Saints 4 downs

The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing skid last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Turning that into a winning streak will require something else. This week, the Saints get a San Francisco 49ers team that has won three straight and is starting to round into form as one of the NFC’s contenders. As has typically been the case under coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers combine a stingy defense with a potent offense. They’ll be a tough case for the Saints to crack.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NOLA.com

Saints shut out for first time in 20 years, and the NFC South sinks even lower

When going through the NFL standings and evaluating the eight divisions, it’s pretty obvious to see that the NFC South is the weakest. All four teams have losing records through Week 12, including the New Orleans Saints, but it’s the Saints who find themselves in the cellar after an ugly 13-0 loss yesterday to the San Francisco 49ers.
GEORGIA STATE
NOLA.com

Saints 1st rounder Trevor Penning makes his long-awaited debut, notes areas to improve

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trevor Penning came away from his NFL debut with the understanding that he still has some progress to make on the physical side of things. Penning, whom the New Orleans Saints selected with the No. 19 pick of this year's draft, played for the first time since he suffered a serious turf toe injury in the Saints preseason finale. He was not able to perform real football activities for much of his recovery, and he felt that Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

After 13-0 loss, we’re looking for new ways to say ‘The Saints stink’ on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 121

Following a 13-0 blanking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the toughest thing to do as a podcast host is to find a new way to say: “The New Orleans Saints stink.”. The saddest part about Sunday’s defeat was not that a 332-game streak of not getting shutout was ended – the longest active streak in the NFL – but it was the Saints proved they have similar talent to those who likely will be competing for a run to the Super Bowl in the NFC.

