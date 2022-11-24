Read full article on original website
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
Huge Illinois Christmas Fest Faced Power Outage Caused by One Mylar Balloon
One balloon caused quite a bit of trouble over the weekend at one of the biggest Christmas festivals in Illinois, Rockford's Stroll on State. You're enjoying Stroll on State's 10th Anniversary. You're able to walk around without freezing because the weather cooperated, you spent some time collecting hats and gloves for those in need, hosted a contest, walked down the street with your mom, dad and niece... and suddenly you walk into a restaurant, starving, and the power goes out.
Photos: 10th annual Stroll on State in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — The 10th annual Stroll on State took over downtown Rockford on Saturday, and thousands of people filled the streets for the city’s kickoff to the holiday season. Here’s a look at some of our favorite images from the event, starting with the parade and wrapping up...
Salvation Army of Freeport provides meals to those less fortunate on Turkey Day
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the United States Census Bureau, around 21% of people in Freeport live below the poverty lie. With the price of goods rising, members of the Salvation Army of Freeport came together to provide meals to those who can’t afford them. “We’re getting meals...
Christmas on Main Street is all day fun
Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — As her son’s 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Capp, who lives in Lena, Illinois, raised nearly $1,800 on social media to purchase 41 two-way, wireless security cameras she’s already started to distribute to local residents. “The homeowners […]
Walmart uncrowns Amazon as Black Friday King
Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for …. As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp...
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township
Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
Downtown Dixon Busy With Shop Small Saturday
Friday after Thanksgiving Day was Black Friday, but Saturday was Shop Small Saturday. Many people in Dixon came out to show their support for local business as downtown Dixon was filled with holiday shoppers. Many of the storeowners said they had been busy for most of the day. Shop Small...
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
Freeport fire called ‘suspicious’ in nature
FREEPORT, Il. (WTVO) — Freeport Fire officials are calling a fire suspicious after dousing flames at a vacant structure on Thursday afternoon. According to the Freeport Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 300 block of South Hancock around 4:20 p.m. for reported smoke. They found a fire inside the vacant structure on the property, […]
Man shot at Rockford’s Aragona Club in stable condition
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting at the Aragona Club on Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the club, at 320 Kent Street, around 12:40 a.m. after a large fight broke out inside the establishment and someone sprayed pepper spray into the […]
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
2 dead, 6 injured in fatal multi-car crash near Genoa
GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead and six more injured in a crash involving three cars early Monday morning near Genoa. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 7:57 a.m. on IL Route 23, north of Ellen Drive. Police said a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Troy Oates, 49, […]
$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers
If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider
OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Princeton and surrounding areas. The addition of Jennifer Comerford, APRN, on November 28 will ensure continued access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group office at 535 Park Ave. E.
Dixon Park District Hoping for Cold Weather as Ice Skating Rink is Getting Ready
The Dixon Park District is moving many of its activities to the indoor due to the cold of the winter. However, there is one activity that makes the district look forward to cold temperatures. This one activity is ice skating. Activities Director Seth Nicholas said they are getting things ready...
Head-on crash near Williams Tree Farm in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars crashed head-on near Williams Tree Farm on Friday. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4660 block of Yale Bridge Road. The conditions of the occupants of each vehicle are currently unknown.
