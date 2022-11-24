ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
97ZOK

Huge Illinois Christmas Fest Faced Power Outage Caused by One Mylar Balloon

One balloon caused quite a bit of trouble over the weekend at one of the biggest Christmas festivals in Illinois, Rockford's Stroll on State. You're enjoying Stroll on State's 10th Anniversary. You're able to walk around without freezing because the weather cooperated, you spent some time collecting hats and gloves for those in need, hosted a contest, walked down the street with your mom, dad and niece... and suddenly you walk into a restaurant, starving, and the power goes out.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Photos: 10th annual Stroll on State in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — The 10th annual Stroll on State took over downtown Rockford on Saturday, and thousands of people filled the streets for the city’s kickoff to the holiday season. Here’s a look at some of our favorite images from the event, starting with the parade and wrapping up...
ROCKFORD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Christmas on Main Street is all day fun

Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
MyStateline.com

Walmart uncrowns Amazon as Black Friday King

Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for …. As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
starvedrock.media

Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township

Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
PERU, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Downtown Dixon Busy With Shop Small Saturday

Friday after Thanksgiving Day was Black Friday, but Saturday was Shop Small Saturday. Many people in Dixon came out to show their support for local business as downtown Dixon was filled with holiday shoppers. Many of the storeowners said they had been busy for most of the day. Shop Small...
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport fire called ‘suspicious’ in nature

FREEPORT, Il. (WTVO) — Freeport Fire officials are calling a fire suspicious after dousing flames at a vacant structure on Thursday afternoon. According to the Freeport Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 300 block of South Hancock around 4:20 p.m. for reported smoke. They found a fire inside the vacant structure on the property, […]
FREEPORT, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
FREEPORT, IL
Q98.5

Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers

If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
ROCKFORD, IL
osfhealthcare.org

OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider

OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Princeton and surrounding areas. The addition of Jennifer Comerford, APRN, on November 28 will ensure continued access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group office at 535 Park Ave. E.
PRINCETON, IL

