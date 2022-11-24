ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Comments / 0

Related
nrgmediadixon.com

New Christmas Light Display Brightens Up the Dixon Riverfront

It is beginning to look a bit more like the Christmas season every day and the City of Dixon, the Chamber and the Park District have teamed up to bring more lights, more spirit and more holiday pride to the city. The Chamber also wanted to give kudos to Councilman Kevin Considine for being a spearhead for the new decoration.
DIXON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Downtown Dixon Busy With Shop Small Saturday

Friday after Thanksgiving Day was Black Friday, but Saturday was Shop Small Saturday. Many people in Dixon came out to show their support for local business as downtown Dixon was filled with holiday shoppers. Many of the storeowners said they had been busy for most of the day. Shop Small...
DIXON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Debris From One Accident Leads to Second Accident, One Person Seriously Injured

Just after 5:00 am on Tuesday November 22, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 20,000 block of E. IL Rte. 38 in reference to two separate accidents. Upon arrival, Deputies learned a vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Giovanni Serrano of Rochelle was traveling westbound on IL Rte. 38 when he began to spin out of control before traveling off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to rest on its side in a cornfield.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Three Dixon Juveniles Charged With Arson and Criminal Damage to Property

Dixon Police say three juveniles of Dixon, Illinois, were arrested on the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue on Friday November 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The trio was arrested for Arson and Criminal Damage to Property caused by Fire. The juveniles were processed and released back to their parents.
DIXON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified

The Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday November 23. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Wayne G. Treskon of Moorison. Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy