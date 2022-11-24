Read full article on original website
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
New Christmas Light Display Brightens Up the Dixon Riverfront
It is beginning to look a bit more like the Christmas season every day and the City of Dixon, the Chamber and the Park District have teamed up to bring more lights, more spirit and more holiday pride to the city. The Chamber also wanted to give kudos to Councilman Kevin Considine for being a spearhead for the new decoration.
nrgmediadixon.com
Downtown Dixon Busy With Shop Small Saturday
Friday after Thanksgiving Day was Black Friday, but Saturday was Shop Small Saturday. Many people in Dixon came out to show their support for local business as downtown Dixon was filled with holiday shoppers. Many of the storeowners said they had been busy for most of the day. Shop Small...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Park District Hoping for Cold Weather as Ice Skating Rink is Getting Ready
The Dixon Park District is moving many of its activities to the indoor due to the cold of the winter. However, there is one activity that makes the district look forward to cold temperatures. This one activity is ice skating. Activities Director Seth Nicholas said they are getting things ready...
nrgmediadixon.com
Debris From One Accident Leads to Second Accident, One Person Seriously Injured
Just after 5:00 am on Tuesday November 22, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 20,000 block of E. IL Rte. 38 in reference to two separate accidents. Upon arrival, Deputies learned a vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Giovanni Serrano of Rochelle was traveling westbound on IL Rte. 38 when he began to spin out of control before traveling off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to rest on its side in a cornfield.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
nrgmediadixon.com
Three Dixon Juveniles Charged With Arson and Criminal Damage to Property
Dixon Police say three juveniles of Dixon, Illinois, were arrested on the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue on Friday November 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The trio was arrested for Arson and Criminal Damage to Property caused by Fire. The juveniles were processed and released back to their parents.
nrgmediadixon.com
Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified
The Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday November 23. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Wayne G. Treskon of Moorison. Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in...
Comments / 0