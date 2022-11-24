Just after 5:00 am on Tuesday November 22, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 20,000 block of E. IL Rte. 38 in reference to two separate accidents. Upon arrival, Deputies learned a vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Giovanni Serrano of Rochelle was traveling westbound on IL Rte. 38 when he began to spin out of control before traveling off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to rest on its side in a cornfield.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO