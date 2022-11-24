Roman Reigns was reportedly not happy following the Survivor Series main event. According to a report from Fightful Select, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage regarding what he perceived as an “unplanned spot” that involved him and Kevin Owens. Reigns was overheard saying he may have a ruptured ear drum and it was clear to those who witnessed the scene that he was not happy with what happened.

4 HOURS AGO