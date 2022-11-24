Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings and Key Demo – (11/23/2022)
Ratings were delayed due to Thanksgiving. The viewership for this week of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew 880,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s viewership which drew 818,000. In the key 18-49 demographic, AEW scored a 0.50 which is up from last week’s episode as well which pulled...
wrestleview.com
WWE and AEW attendance numbers for this past week’s TV events
WrestleTix has released attendance numbers (see below) for this past week’s WWE and AEW television events. 11/21 WWE Raw at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY – 5,721 tickets sold. 11/23 AEW Dynamite/Rampage at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL – 6,060 tickets sold. 11/15 WWE SmackDown...
wrestleview.com
Preliminary Ratings For 11/25 WWE SmackDown On FOX
The preliminary ratings are in for Friday night’s WWE SmackDown Survivor Series go-home show, which aired live on FOX. According to Spoiler TV, the first hour drew 2.224 million viewers, while the second hour fell to 1.904 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, the first hour had a 0.50 rating, and the second hour dropped to a 0.40 rating.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Preview: Fallout From Survivor Series, The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Tonight’s Raw is the fallout from this past Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames. As of this report, the only match WWE has advertised is The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. If Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract.
wrestleview.com
Big Title Change At WWE Survivor Series
Austin Theory is the new WWE United States Champion. Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a three-way to win the Championship for a second time at Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Rollins had held the U.S. Title for 47 days, defeating Lashley on the October 10 episode...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets A New Name
Sarah Logan will now be known Valhalla. The name of Valhalla was used in a number of vignettes promoting Logan and The Viking Raiders’ return to WWE television starting back on the October 7 episode of SmackDown. Logan made her return alongside the Raiders on back on the November 11 episode.
wrestleview.com
Producers for the matches and segments from this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown
Fightful Select recently published a list of the matches, segments and producers for this past Friday night’s WWE SmackDown. It was noted by Fightful Select that Becky Lynch’s return on the how was not listed ahead of time on the run sheet handed out. Below is the list...
wrestleview.com
Roman Reigns Upset About Potential Injury at Survivor Series
Roman Reigns was reportedly not happy following the Survivor Series main event. According to a report from Fightful Select, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage regarding what he perceived as an “unplanned spot” that involved him and Kevin Owens. Reigns was overheard saying he may have a ruptured ear drum and it was clear to those who witnessed the scene that he was not happy with what happened.
wrestleview.com
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Portland, Maine (11/27/22)
WWE held a holiday tour Supershow on Sunday, November 27 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine. The results and highlights are below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam and Fightful. –WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley via DQ; the bout becomes a tag team match. -Bianca...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famers set to appear on Tuesday’s episode of NXT
WWE has announced that WWE Hall of Famers Road Dogg and Molly Holly will appear on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT. Road Dogg and Molly Holly will be two of four WWE Hall of Famers announcing participants for the Iron Series Challenge men’s and women’s matches taking place at the NXT Deadline premium live event on Saturday, December 10.
wrestleview.com
WWE Announces Next Tryout Sessions for College Athletes
WWE has announced its next tryout for college athletes. As first revealed by SI.com, 30-35 athletes will be taking part in a two-day tryout on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The event will be held at IMG Academy, a state-of-the-art facility located in Bradenton, Florida. The 600-acre boarding school campus serves as a training ground for professional and amateur sports teams as well as sports camps.
wrestleview.com
Finals for WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament Set
The finals for the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament, will be Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet, which will take place on next Friday’s nights Survivor Series fallout episode. On Friday night’s Survivor Series go-home episode of SmackDown, Escobar defeated Butch in a semi-finals match, due to distractions by Legado del Fantasma. Ricochet was victorious over Braun Strowman to advance, with an assist by Imperium.
wrestleview.com
Programming Note For 12/2 WWE SmackDown Episode
Due to FOX carrying the PAC-12 College Football Championship game on Friday, December 2, WWE SmackDown will air live that night on FS1, beginning at 8:00 pm ET. FS1 will have replays at 10:00 PM ET and 12:00 AM ET the same night. As of this writing, the only match...
wrestleview.com
DIRECTV and FOX in carriage dispute, WWE SmackDown could be pulled
The keepfox.com website issued a notice on Sunday that DIRECT TV and FOX are currently in a carriage dispute. It is noted that if an agreement isn’t reached by Midnight on December 2, all FOX programming, which includes WWE SmackDown will be unavailable to all DIRECTV Customers. The notice...
wrestleview.com
Winner of the Men’s WarGames Match is…
The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens to win the Men’s WarGames Match. Below is an excerpt from Roy Nemer’s Survivor Series recap of how it all went down. Owens looks at Zayn and both men are face to face. Jimmy goes for the super kick...
