KOMU
Mizzou takes back Battle Line Trophy from Arkansas to become bowl eligible
COLUMBIA - Missouri came into its final regular season game searching for bowl eligibility and trying to reclaim the Battle Line Trophy. The Tigers killed two birds with one stone, qualifying for a bowl game and taking back the trophy from the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 29-27 victory. "We wanted...
KOMU
Burden on Twitter: 'I'm not going anywhere'
Missouri star wide receiver Luther Burden calmed fears among Tiger fans on Monday morning when he indicated on social media that he does not intend to leave the program. Embedded in a promotional message for his line of chips, Burden said, "I'm not going anywhere - Tiger for Life - MIZ!!!" Burden made the same post on his Instagram account as well.
KOMU
Josh Taylor will not return as Mizzou head volleyball coach next season
Josh Taylor will not return as Missouri's volleyball coach next season, sources told KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet on Sunday. An official announcement from the school is expected soon. The Tigers just finished the season with a 9-19 record after a 3-0 loss on the road at Mississippi State...
KOMU
Blair Oaks defeats Bowling Green, advances to state title game
Blair Oaks has a chance to make it three state titles in five seasons. The Falcons defeated Bowling Green 66-48 in the MSHSAA Class 2 semifinals Saturday in Bowling Green, booking their spot in the championship game. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair rushed for two first-half touchdowns, helping his team...
KOMU
Marching Mizzou returns to Columbia after 'once in a lifetime' experience at Macy's parade
COLUMBIA − Marching Mizzou was one of 12 college bands that had the opportunity of performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City last week. Marching Mizzou applied for this opportunity back in 2019 and was granted approval to perform in 2020. This gave the band...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving travelers check out COU's new terminal. The Transportation Security Administration reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m. At Columbia Regional...
KOMU
Army Corps of Engineers signs off on flood resiliency study in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — Representatives for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Missouri signed a cost-sharing agreement Monday to push forward a flood resiliency study in Jefferson City. The goal of the Jefferson City FCSA Missouri River Flood Risk and Resiliency Study will be to find...
KOMU
COVID booster clinics to be held in Hallsville, Harrisburg and Centralia
BOONE COUNTY — COVID booster clinics will be held this week by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. No appointments are needed, as the clinics are walk-in only. The clinics will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Hallsville...
KOMU
Boone County sees last Cyber Monday without out-of-state, online vendor taxes
BOONE COUNTY - Nov. 28 is the last Cyber Monday in which the “Wayfair tax” and Proposition 1 won’t apply to Boone County residents. Voters approved the taxes in April. The Boone County use tax imposes a 1.75% tax, the same as the county sales tax. Similarly, the Columbia use tax imposes a 2% tax on out-of-state online stores.
KOMU
MSHP reports 8 traffic fatalities deaths during Thanksgiving weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Eight people died in traffic crashes during this year's Thanksgiving holiday counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. A total of two drownings occurred, and there were no boating crashes or boating deaths. During 2022's Thanksgiving holiday counting...
KOMU
Jefferson City woman seriously injured in shooting
COLE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after being shot Saturday. According to the Cole County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to 9014 Century Farms Road after a 911 call claimed the woman had been accidentally shot. The investigation later revealed that her 23-year-old boyfriend had shot her while handling a gun.
KOMU
Road maintenance closes two roads in Boone County
COLUMBIA − The Boone County Commission said Boone County Road and Bridge will close two roads for maintenance. According to a press release, Memar Road, 0.29 miles north of Whilhite Road and 1.17 miles south of Evert School Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
KOMU
Two people killed, suspect in custody after shooting at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY - Two people are dead and one suspect is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson City early Saturday morning. Police have identified Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, as the two victims. The two are both from Jefferson City. Damien L. Davis, 35, of Kansas City,...
KOMU
Man injured after shooting in southern Boone County
HARTSBURG - A man was injured after a shooting in southern Boone County early Saturday morning. Deputies were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting at 16000 S. James Sapp Road. One man was found shot and believed to have been injured at a nearby residence, the sheriff's office...
KOMU
Columbia man is thankful as shelters open for winter season
COLUMBIA - Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part. "The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
KOMU
Woman and dog extricated after crash on Route B
BOONE COUNTY - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Route B near Mount Zion Church Road Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found three vehicles involved. The crash occurred as Jaelyn Murry, 23, was traveling northbound...
KOMU
Central Bank of Boone County Facebook Post
Matt McCabe is a reporter and digital producer for KOMU 8 News. Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity. Some customers had their cards frozen after fraud over the weekend.
KOMU
Columbia construction company owner pleads guilty to deceptive business practices
A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to 11 charges of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly. Blake Mahoney, 29, was arrested in January after multiple complaints to the Better Business Bureau that his company, MO State Construction, had failed to follow through on contracted building projects after receiving upfront payment.
KOMU
Three individuals detained after shots fired on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Three individuals were detained after shots were fired between two vehicles on Paris Road Monday afternoon. The Columbia Police Department said it responded to the 2400 block of Paris Road around noon after shots were fired. There was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, police said. One...
KOMU
Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity
COLUMBIA — Central Bank of Boone County issued a warning Monday to its customers about increases in fraud. Some of its customers either had their cards shut down or preemptively frozen over the weekend. "There's a type of fraud where the bad guys basically randomly hit numbers, and once...
