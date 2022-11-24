ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Burden on Twitter: 'I'm not going anywhere'

Missouri star wide receiver Luther Burden calmed fears among Tiger fans on Monday morning when he indicated on social media that he does not intend to leave the program. Embedded in a promotional message for his line of chips, Burden said, "I'm not going anywhere - Tiger for Life - MIZ!!!" Burden made the same post on his Instagram account as well.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Blair Oaks defeats Bowling Green, advances to state title game

Blair Oaks has a chance to make it three state titles in five seasons. The Falcons defeated Bowling Green 66-48 in the MSHSAA Class 2 semifinals Saturday in Bowling Green, booking their spot in the championship game. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair rushed for two first-half touchdowns, helping his team...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving travelers check out COU's new terminal. The Transportation Security Administration reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m. At Columbia Regional...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MSHP reports 8 traffic fatalities deaths during Thanksgiving weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - Eight people died in traffic crashes during this year's Thanksgiving holiday counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. A total of two drownings occurred, and there were no boating crashes or boating deaths. During 2022's Thanksgiving holiday counting...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City woman seriously injured in shooting

COLE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after being shot Saturday. According to the Cole County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to 9014 Century Farms Road after a 911 call claimed the woman had been accidentally shot. The investigation later revealed that her 23-year-old boyfriend had shot her while handling a gun.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Road maintenance closes two roads in Boone County

COLUMBIA − The Boone County Commission said Boone County Road and Bridge will close two roads for maintenance. According to a press release, Memar Road, 0.29 miles north of Whilhite Road and 1.17 miles south of Evert School Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Man injured after shooting in southern Boone County

HARTSBURG - A man was injured after a shooting in southern Boone County early Saturday morning. Deputies were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting at 16000 S. James Sapp Road. One man was found shot and believed to have been injured at a nearby residence, the sheriff's office...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia man is thankful as shelters open for winter season

COLUMBIA - Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part. "The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Woman and dog extricated after crash on Route B

BOONE COUNTY - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Route B near Mount Zion Church Road Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found three vehicles involved. The crash occurred as Jaelyn Murry, 23, was traveling northbound...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Central Bank of Boone County Facebook Post

Matt McCabe is a reporter and digital producer for KOMU 8 News. Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity. Some customers had their cards frozen after fraud over the weekend.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia construction company owner pleads guilty to deceptive business practices

A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to 11 charges of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly. Blake Mahoney, 29, was arrested in January after multiple complaints to the Better Business Bureau that his company, MO State Construction, had failed to follow through on contracted building projects after receiving upfront payment.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Three individuals detained after shots fired on Paris Road

COLUMBIA - Three individuals were detained after shots were fired between two vehicles on Paris Road Monday afternoon. The Columbia Police Department said it responded to the 2400 block of Paris Road around noon after shots were fired. There was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, police said. One...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity

COLUMBIA — Central Bank of Boone County issued a warning Monday to its customers about increases in fraud. Some of its customers either had their cards shut down or preemptively frozen over the weekend. "There's a type of fraud where the bad guys basically randomly hit numbers, and once...
COLUMBIA, MO

