Patriots QB Mac Jones not shying away from obvious needs of improvement

The New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season. There are many statistics that can reaffirm that fact, as they have just two offensive touchdowns in their last three games.

Quarterback Mac Jones knows it as well with New England getting set to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Jones appeared on Merloni, Fauria & Mego and was able to identify one of the biggest problems facing the Patriots’ offense. Granted, he put together a stronger showing on Sunday against the New York Jets in throwing 23-of-27 for 248 passing yards. But New England was only able to score three points offensively.

Jones knows the team needs to make adjustments, and he pinpointed one specific area to begin doing so.

“Right now, I think [the red zone is] our biggest area where we need to flip the switch and make something good happen,” said Jones. “That’s kind of the goal there, and it’s all about positive plays and just moving the ball forward, right? We’re going backwards too much.”

Jones did say that he felt like the offense was close to figuring it out.

It would certainly help if he continues to play with the same efficiency he displayed against the Jets. He was clearly accurate with the football, completing 85.2 percent of his passes in Week 11.

Nevertheless, getting the ball into the end zone will be crucial, especially with the competition heating up over the next couple of weeks.