The Washington Huskies ended the regular season at 10-2 after a 51-33 victory in the Apple Cup. Here are our seven big takeaways. With their 51-33 win in the Apple Cup, the Washington Huskies won their 10th game of the 2022 season. It was a two-point game after three quarters, but UW exploded in the final frame to pull away. Here are our 7 big takeaways.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO