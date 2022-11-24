Read full article on original website
vanishinggeorgia.com
Union School, Pike County
This one-room schoolhouse is located adjacent to Jones Grocery, between Lifsey Springs and Molena. It appears to date to the late-19th/early-20th century. It has been well-maintained and is a great example of a rural schoolhouse.
2 charged for illegal hunting on private gas line in Carroll County, officials say
CAROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has charged two suspects for illegally hunting in Carroll County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Saturday evening, Game Warden Ryan Shorter, Corporal Zack Hardy, and Corporal Brock Hoyt were contacted...
3,393 Clayton County voters makes most of only Sunday to vote early
Jonesboro, Ga. – The line outside of the Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration Office began to grow just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The office would not open till noon but voters, some of whom began waiting just after 10 a.m., were not budging. The first day early voting was made available in […] The post 3,393 Clayton County voters makes most of only Sunday to vote early appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Square Silos, Pike County
Square silos are fairly uncommon nationwide but especially in the Deep South. They’re usually associated with the Upper Great Plains and Canadian Prairie Provinces; they’re often called grain elevators when built in this fashion. These photographs were made in 2016, so I hope these are still standing. If so, they’re rare resources and I’m glad to share them.
'I'm glad it was allowed': Bibb County one of few Central Georgia locations to offer Saturday voting
MACON, Ga. — Starting Monday November 28, all Georgia counties will offer early voting for the U.S Senate runoff race between Democratic Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. However, depending on the county you live in, some Georgians got a head start. That's after a recent court...
Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
Clayton News Daily
Child dies in murder/suicide on Thanksgiving in Clayton County
FOREST PARK — A Forest Park family’s Thanksgiving celebration was cut short Nov. 24 when an argument led to kidnapping charges and a murder/suicide. Suspect Lionel Edwards led Clayton County police on a car chase after his vehicle was spotted by the Jonesboro Police Department. The chase ended in a cul-de-sac in Riverdale where Edwards allegedly shot a female juvenile passenger and himself.
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
11Alive
Covington Highway reopen after emergency crew response
LITHONIA, Ga. — Update: All lanes of Covington Highway are now reopen. All lanes of Covington Highway are blocked west of South Hairston Road Monday morning. Traffic cam footage from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows emergency crews responding to the intersection near Bethune Middle School and Covington Highway.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
Heavy police presence at Clayton County apartment complex after homicide, police confirm
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Regal Forest Apartment complex, at 5771 Trammell Rd. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the complex around 7:35 p.m. At this...
WSB Radio
Woman found dead after shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman in her 30s is dead after DeKalb police say they found her shot in a Decatur parking lot on Saturday afternoon. DeKalb police say they arrived at a private address on Snapfinger Parkway in Decatur after receiving a call about a suspicious car parked.
atlantanewsfirst.com
13-year-old teen girl reported missing in Clayton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who left home without permission early Saturday afternoon. Police said Makayla Brown was last seen on video surveillance near the 50th block of Euston Court in Jonesboro. Brown...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man killed in Macon wreck Saturday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a fatal wreck Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 5800 block of Thomaston Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say 52-year-old Clemex Gross was driving east on Thomaston Road when he lost control of his car. The car left the road and flipped. Gross died on the scene.
WMAZ
7-year-old Macon girl wants to make sure no child goes cold this winter
This isn't Ava Hardy's first drive, it is her 4th. This go round she's aiming higher.
Police investigating homicide in Clayton County neighborhood
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they responded to the area of Pahaska Court near Stagecoach Road in Ellenwood. A Channel 2 viewer...
Clayton Commission facing lawsuits after internal conflicts get personal
Clayton taxpayers are on the hook for thousands of dollars in legal fees because of two recent civil lawsuits filed by c...
Woman dead after Monday morning crash near DeKalb middle school, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies said one person was killed in a car crash Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News the crash took place at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning on Covington Highway near Bethune Middle School.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Food available in DeKalb despite state assistance backlog
Food stamps and other federally funded assistance programs have experienced a backlog in DeKalb County and across Georgia, according to Georgia Department of Human Services officials, but there are several food pantries and programs still available to DeKalb residents in need. A spokesperson from the Georgia Department of Human Services...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died
EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
