Jonesboro, Ga. – The line outside of the Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration Office began to grow just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The office would not open till noon but voters, some of whom began waiting just after 10 a.m., were not budging. The first day early voting was made available in […]

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO