ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wortfm.org

Madison Paratransit Prepares Before BRT Begins Next Year

One of the city’s largest projects, Bus Rapid Transit, is set to go into effect next year, making bus service for most Madison residents faster and easier. But one concern with BRT came out of the decreased number of bus stops around the city, with some folks concerned that, by having to walk farther to get to a bus stop, disabled folks will have fewer transportation options.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Helen Shiller, “Daring To Struggle, Daring To Win: Five Decades of Resistance in Chicago’s Uptown Community”

Stu Levitan welcomes one of the most interesting and politically important UW graduates from the late sixties, Helen Shiller, whose career encompassed almost 30 years of civic activism and community organizing with the Black Panther Party, the Students for a Democratic Society, the Intercommunal Survival Committee, and 24 years as a member of the Chicago City Council. Interesting and important, enough so for the legendary Studs Terkel to include Helen’s oral history as a chapter in his book Hope Dies Last.
CHICAGO, IL
wortfm.org

From Matt Walsh to Club Q, Hatred and Violence Against the Trans Community Continues To Escalate

These people were killed in the attack last Saturday at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub, Club Q. At least 19 others were injured, mostly by gunfire. The 22-year-old suspect is being held without bond and faces preliminary charges that include five-charges of first-degree murder and five counts of what they call in Colorado “bias motivated crimes,” –in other words, hate crimes.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy