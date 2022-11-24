ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stanford Daily

Senior Day Slumber: Cardinal buried by Cougars after slow start in Shaw’s final game

The Stanford Cardinal (3-9, 1-8 Pac-12) lost to the BYU Cougars (7-5) 35-26 in their final game of the season. Despite the senior day festivities, the Cardinal failed to muster enough resistance to stop BYU’s offense early in the game. This game concludes the program’s second straight 3-9 season and commences the start of a new era in Stanford football after the news of head coach David Shaw resigning.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

CSRE 30: Stanford’s first-ever course on addressing Islamophobia

For the first time, a Stanford course is working to catalyze discourse on campus around Islamophobia. CSRE 30: Interrogating Islamophobia is a new 1-unit course taught this fall by Abiya Ahmed, the Markaz Resource Center Associate Dean and Director. According to Ahmed, the course aims to expand students’ understanding on...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Flying Treehouse celebrates 10-year anniversary with childish delight

On the chilly evening of Nov. 17, I was surrounded with the warmth of Flying Treehouse’s sketch comedy “Throwback Show”: A world where cupcakes can become cookies, pizza can be vengeful and annoying oranges can find other annoying friends. I found myself laughing at bright-colored sets, crazy wigs, humorous tales and a fantasy reality created by second graders, celebrating the group’s 10-year anniversary.
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy