The Stanford Cardinal (3-9, 1-8 Pac-12) lost to the BYU Cougars (7-5) 35-26 in their final game of the season. Despite the senior day festivities, the Cardinal failed to muster enough resistance to stop BYU’s offense early in the game. This game concludes the program’s second straight 3-9 season and commences the start of a new era in Stanford football after the news of head coach David Shaw resigning.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO