Local Group Delivers Christmas Gifts To Oklahoma Senior Citizens
It is the season for giving, but sadly many of our most valued community members won’t receive anything for Christmas. That’s where Socks for Seniors comes in. Sue McMillan started Socks for Seniors in 2013, when she heard that many nursing home residents don’t receive Christmas gifts.
Amazing Oklahomans: Trooper Robert Harmon
Our Amazing Oklahoman Friday is a trooper who knows the weight of an act of kindness. Earlier this month Highway Patrol Trooper Robert Harmon used his own money to buy an unhoused man new, dry clothes and a warm meal after a rainy night on the street. Harmon then made sure he was taken care of at the City Rescue Mission in OKC.
OKC Animal Welfare In Need Of Flash Fosters
The OKC Animal Welfare is at a turning point and if they don’t get relief soon, they may have to start euthanizing animals. The Animal Shelter told News 9 this is the worst November they’ve had in a while when it comes to intakes. “We are having a...
Union Station At Scissortail Park Hosting Light Shows Through Jan. 1
Beginning this weekend, the historic Union Station at Scissortail Park will put on a Christmas light show every night. Light shows begin at 6 p.m. and will repeat every half hour until 10. The free display runs through Jan. 1. For more information, click here.
Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire
Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt Supports USMNT In Qatar
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt represented the Sooner State in Qatar on Friday as the United States Men's National Team took on England during the World Cup. The U.S. remains unbeaten after neither team scored a goal. They're set to face Iran on Tuesday to advance to the Knockout Stage.
Auto Shop Catches Fire In NW OKC
An auto shop in NW Oklahoma City caught fire on Saturday. Fire crews responded to the shop near Reno and Villa in the afternoon. They said no one was hurt and the flames only caused minor damage. Firefighters also said they are investigating what caused the fire. They don't believe...
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. “It was just before 2 p.m. that Oklahoma City Police responded to a business here in the area of Northwest 156th and North May Ave. Police received reports of one person inside of a business here firing off shots,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKC Police Investigating 2 Deadly Shootings Since Thanksgiving, 1 Suspect Arrested
Oklahoma City police arrested a man in connection to a deadly rage shooting. The victim was shot Friday afternoon near the intersection of Northwest 10th and Meridian Avenue. Investigators identified 25-year-old Kasey McConville as the shooting suspect. Oklahoma City homicide investigators have two fatal shooting cases from the Thanksgiving Day...
Norman Bond Proposal To Be Introduced At District Board Meeting
Norman Public School's superintendent will introduce a new bond proposal during the district's school board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday. The school board is expected to set the bond amount and establish Feb. 14 as the election date. Currently, no other details about the bond have been released.
Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect
Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
OHP: 21-Year-Old Killed In NW OKC Crash
A 21-year-old was killed in a vehicle crash early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-44 at North Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. Troopers said a pedestrian, Colt...
OCPD Identified Suspect Shot, Killed In NW OKC Robbery
The Oklahoma City Police Department released the information of a robbery suspect shot and killed by a security guard last week. OCPD responded to an armed robbery call Thanksgiving Day on the Northwest Expressway near North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said 75-year-old Wayne Zettlemoyer entered a dispensary at this location armed...
Westbound I-40 Wreck Blocks Multiple Lanes In West OKC
A wreck that happened at around 6:20 a.m. has blocked two lanes of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue. The outside and center lane of I-40 have been blocked in the area, as the two vehicles involved cannot move under their own power, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said...
Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-40 At Ft. Smith Junction
Authorities responded to the scene of a semi crash that caused a traffic backup Saturday on I-40 at the Fort Smith Junction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash. Traffic was diverted to the northbound lanes of I-35, and drivers were...
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Red Raiders
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners loss to the Red Raiders on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
