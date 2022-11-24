Our Amazing Oklahoman Friday is a trooper who knows the weight of an act of kindness. Earlier this month Highway Patrol Trooper Robert Harmon used his own money to buy an unhoused man new, dry clothes and a warm meal after a rainy night on the street. Harmon then made sure he was taken care of at the City Rescue Mission in OKC.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO