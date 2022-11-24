Read full article on original website
Crypto exchange AAX’s marketing exec leaves as withdrawal halt continues
Atom Asset Exchange (AAX) is losing Ben Caselin, its vice president for global marketing and communications, at a time when senior executives continue to leave the crypto exchange at a critical time. In a twitter thread, Caselin, who held senior marketing roles with the exchange since 2019, announced his resignation...
HKEX launches Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options, adds after-hours session
“The launch of the Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options and enhancements to the broader suite of Hang Seng TECH Index derivatives today will provide global investors even more choice and flexibility, helping them to successfully manage their portfolios and risks.”. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has launched...
B2C2 taps KX to enhance analytics for institutional crypto
“KX technology is proven in enhancing a broad range of mission-critical data and trading systems across front, middle and back-office operations for the majority of the world’s leading tier-one banks, brokerages, and investment firms.”. B2C2 has expanded the use of KX’s real-time analytics software, including the deployment of the...
AAAFx’s Journey to Recognition in the Forex Industry
Starting its journey in 2007, AAAFx has gone from strength to strength. Thanks to its unmatched service transparency, the broker has received some of the highest-ranking awards multiple times, securing an industry-leading position. AAAFx, the pioneering brokerage, specialises in CFD trading and offers excellent client services and trading expertise. It...
FIA EXPO 2022: Interview with Trading Technologies
The derivatives trading industry has gathered in Chicago to attend the FIA EXPO 2022 on 14-15 November. Trading Technologies, the renowned trading software vendor acquired nearly a year ago by 7RIDGE, marked its presence among peers, and FinanceFeeds had the opportunity to speak with chief executive Keith Todd and EVP Product Management Jason Shaffer.
Payments innovator BVNK acquires SPS Ltd to become UK EMI licensed operator
“We believe that regulated, fiat-backed stablecoins combined with the best parts of traditional payments will provide the infrastructure needed to deliver this vision. We will continue to obtain new licences and build out our capabilities to provide our customers with an unparalleled offering.”. BVNK has acquired System Pay Services Limited...
ADVFN appoints Amit Tauman as CEO
ADVFN operates global financial information websites for retail investors. Amit Tauman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of ADVFN, taking over from Jon Mullins, who had been acting Chief Executive and will now revert back to his roles of Chief Financial and Technology Officer. Following these latest appointments, the Board...
Exness adds more gambling experts to marketing team
FX platform Exness has appointed Greta Killytė, who has a colorful career across the gaming industry, as its newest head of regional marketing, with immediate effect. Greta lands at the FCA-regulated firm coming from PokerStars, an online poker cardroom that was a part of The Stars Group until it was sold to Flutter Entertainment two years ago. There she worked for nearly three years as a senior casino acquisition manager.
Bankrupt lender BlockFi owes $275 million to FTX.US
Distressed crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, nearly two weeks after halting withdrawals of customer deposits due to significant exposure to bankrupt exchange FTX. Approximately eight additional affiliated companies are part of the proceedings, including its Bermuda subsidiary, it said a court filing on Monday. In...
Quid taps Currencycloud for multi-currency wallet for SMEs
“Small businesses are increasingly operating globally and there is a huge need to process international payments seamlessly and cost-effectively. The partnership between Quid and Currencycloud offers even the smallest of businesses the opportunity to do just that.”. Currencycloud has partnered with London-based Quid Global to launch Quid’s global wallet that...
What’s moving markets for the week ahead
The US labor market and the OPEC+ meeting are the most important variables for next week. During the past week, we saw mixed performance in US markets, and the best was the S&P500 index, which rose by 1.56% to trade above the 4,000 mark, while the Dow Jones rose slightly, better than the previous week, to settle above 34,200 points.
Alveo adds Sentiment indicators, Tax, and Regulatory Risk data from SIX
“Market participants increasingly need on-demand access to our vast catalogue of global financial and investor protection related data.”. Alveo has expanded its global data coverage and feed integrations by adding new content from SIX including Sentiment indicators, Tax, and Regulatory Risk data. The provider of cloud-based market data integration, analytics...
Finastra opens Center of Excellence in Kuala Lumpur
Finastra has expanded its footprint by opening a Center of Excellence (COE) at Malaysia’s MRANTI Technology Park in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. The hub for technology innovation, commercial adoption, and scientific excellence will be ideal for Finastra to focus on expanding across the Asia Pacific while contributing to the local economy, and promote STEAM careers in the region.
