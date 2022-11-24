PICAYUNE Miss. (WLOX) - Following Friday night’s matchups, one team from the Coast will have the opportunity to represent South Mississippi in Hattiesburg. A rematch between the defending 5A champion Picayune Maroon Tide and the Gautier Gators saw the Tide offense overwhelm Gautier en route to their 49-14 victory. With the win, they extend their winning streak to 25 and clinch their second 5A State Championship berth in a row.

GAUTIER, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO