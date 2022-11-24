Read full article on original website
WLOX
Authorities searching for missing Stone Co. woman
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall,...
WLOX
Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County is dead after turning a firearm on himself near 2nd Street Park in Moss Point. Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, was wanted as a suspect for allegedly entering a Marion County home and stabbing a woman multiple times while residents were asleep. Local police consider the incident to be domestic-related, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WLOX
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Stress, burnout, long hours, lagging salaries, working conditions, a global pandemic: You name a workplace malady, nurses have likely experienced it over the past several years. Consequently, the United States finds itself staring squarely in the eyes of a nursing crisis. Nursing is the nation’s largest...
WLOX
Picayune defeats Gautier 49-14 for South State, advances to 2nd straight 5A State Championship
PICAYUNE Miss. (WLOX) - Following Friday night’s matchups, one team from the Coast will have the opportunity to represent South Mississippi in Hattiesburg. A rematch between the defending 5A champion Picayune Maroon Tide and the Gautier Gators saw the Tide offense overwhelm Gautier en route to their 49-14 victory. With the win, they extend their winning streak to 25 and clinch their second 5A State Championship berth in a row.
