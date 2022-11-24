Read full article on original website
Biden's ambitious climate plan stokes tension with EU allies
Certain provisions in US President Joe Biden's landmark climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have provoked strong responses from the European Union, which fears it could hurt its industry. Biden's initial proposal, the Build Back Better Act, was even more ambitious, providing $1.7 trillion dollars of investment.
Senate set to vote on bill protecting same-sex marriages
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, putting Congress one step closer to ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Senate Democrats are moving quickly, while the party still holds the majority in both...
NY1
New law will provide more debt relief to young farmers in New York
College graduates who are pursuing careers in agriculture are in line for expanded student debt relief under a measure approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new measure is meant to give more students eligibility under a program meant to encourage young people to becomes farmers. The law addresses eligibility for...
5 things you need to know about China’s COVID-19 lockdown protests
Here’s what you should know about China’s historic COVID lockdown protests.
