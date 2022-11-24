"We're Not All Chinese, We Don't All Speak A Certain Way": 8 Asian And Pacific Islander Celebs Recently Reflected On Growing Representation In Hollywood

Related
People Who've Eaten At Celeb-Owned Restaurants Are Sharing Their Honest Experiences, And I'm Adding Allll Of These To My Bucket List
I need to try the "the best chips of [one reviewer's] life" and that "almost unbearably good" sushi!
Ben Platt And Noah Galvin Revealed That They're Engaged In A Pair Of Instagram Posts
The couple both revealed the news on Friday morning, and it looks like they couldn't be happier.
Kristen Bell Tried To Be Honest With Her Daughters About Trying Mushrooms, And It Totally Backfired
Kristen Bell decided she would try the hallucinogens in honor of her 40th birthday.
People Are Sharing The Surprising Things That Happened To Their School's "Class Clown" Since Graduation
"When I looked him up, I learned that he never left town. I'm pretty sure he's a Trump supporter now. He's the opposite of everything he was in high school."
People Shared The Worst Movie Roles Good Actors Ever Did, And It's, Uhhh, Controversial
"Millie Bobby Brown is a great actress in TV shows, but I didn't like Godzilla (2019). I wish she would do a better movie project that showcases her talents more."
People Are Sharing Their Own Toxic Traits That They're Actually Proud Of, And I've Never Thought Of It This Way
"I wouldn’t say it’s toxic, but it’s scary how much I can love someone and never speak to them again."
14 Disturbing Stories About Scary Movies That The Studios Probably Never Wanted Anyone To Know
Welp, guess I'm not sleeping tonight.
People Who Grew Up Poor But Ended Up Dating Or Marrying Wealthy Are Sharing Their Most Eye-Opening Experiences
"I know their whole family is constantly thinking this about me. I notice it when I've forgotten hamburger buns or when I make a batch of spaghetti noodles with chili."
12 Reasons "Wakanda Forever" Star Angela Bassett, AKA Queen Ramonda, DESERVES An Oscar Nomination
Mark my unnecessary "BuzzFeed speak." Angela Bassett will absolutely make history as the first MCU actor to win an Academy Award for her incredible performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Jenna Ortega Showed Up To Her "Wednesday" Audition Covered In Fake Blood, Which Is The Most On Brand Thing Ever
"I thought it was endearing."
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
I'm Pretty Obsessed With "Stranger Things," So I Checked Out "Stranger Things: The Experience" — Here's What It's Like
You get to travel through Hawkins Lab and even come face to face with Vecna, which is honestly...kinda intense!
16 Of The Juciest Thanksgiving Mishaps, Arguments, And Scandals People Have Had The Displeasure Of Experiencing
"My mom was in charge of cooking the turkey, and she put it in for way less time than it should have needed. When we want to carve it, it was clearly not done, so I used a thermometer to check the turkey. This was apparently a personal affront, and I had clearly gotten it out to demonstrate that my mom was an awful cook."
This Artist's "I'm Not As Successful As My Friends" Comic Is Inspiring Thousands To Redefine Success On Their Own Terms
"We can't push people to follow our path, and we can't fit other people's paths into our lives. We have to find our own."
7 Oscar-Worthy Moments From Angela Bassett Starting With That Emotional Speech In "Wakanda Forever"
Give this woman an Oscar immediately!
Tell Us Which Popular 2022 Song Is So Suuuuuuper Overplayed, You Simply Cannot Stand To Listen To It
You've got a lot to choose from!
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Actor Shares The One Thing She Wants Everyone To Know About Chadwick Boseman
Wakanda Forever really means forever!
35 Movies And TV Shows That Will Be Leaving Netflix In December 2022
Time to bid adieu to every Men in Black movie.
