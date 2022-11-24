ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

knau.org

Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1

Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
ARIZONA STATE
jackcentral.org

Clemson topples NAU in St. Thomas 80-62

The NAU women’s basketball team played its final of three games being held at St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands, this time against Clemson. The Lumberjacks are now 3-5 on the season after a 80-62 loss against the Tigers. While NAU fell short of a win, the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash on I-40 near Winslow causes traffic delays

WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash briefly shut down westbound Interstate 40 near Winslow early Friday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, reports came in around 4 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash at milepost 240. At least one person was pronounced dead but no other information has been released.
WINSLOW, AZ

