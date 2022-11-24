Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Insider insight for visiting Flagstaff's North Pole ExperienceNadine BubeckFlagstaff, AZ
One Mistake That Ruins Your Efforts On The Spiritual PathRabih HammoudSedona, AZ
ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On ThursdayMark HakeFlagstaff, AZ
Things to do in Flagstaff, ArizonaMomJunkyFlagstaff, AZ
Related
Flagstaff couple reportedly lost at sea in Mexico, one found dead
Authorities are searching for a Flagstaff couple reportedly lost at sea in Mexico, with authorities and family identifying a body found as one of those lost.
AZFamily
Search crews say body found offshore in Mexico identified as wife of missing Flagstaff couple
Sky Harbor expecting record-breaking 2023 as passenger numbers lag in 2022. The busy holiday travel season has arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport, and there is a new airline that just landed in Phoenix. Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The executive director...
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
jackcentral.org
Clemson topples NAU in St. Thomas 80-62
The NAU women’s basketball team played its final of three games being held at St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands, this time against Clemson. The Lumberjacks are now 3-5 on the season after a 80-62 loss against the Tigers. While NAU fell short of a win, the...
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
theprescotttimes.com
Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
AZFamily
Deadly crash on I-40 near Winslow causes traffic delays
WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash briefly shut down westbound Interstate 40 near Winslow early Friday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, reports came in around 4 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash at milepost 240. At least one person was pronounced dead but no other information has been released.
Comments / 0