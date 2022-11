ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Lobos defeated the Northern Colorado Bears 98-74 led by Morris Udeze’s 33 points. The Lobos improved to 6-0 with the victory and the Bears fell to 3-5. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum...

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 21 HOURS AGO