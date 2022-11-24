ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount Plus is 50% off for Black Friday if you sign up for a year

By Elizabeth Howell
 5 days ago

Dive into Star Trek and Halo for a deep discount on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus is offering a 50 percent Black Friday discount on its two streaming plans, allowing you to warp speed through your favorite sci-fi and science shows for less if you commit to an annual plan.

You can nab a year's worth of streaming on Paramount Plus for as low as $24.99 a year or about $2 a month, if you don't mind a few ads interrupting you from time to time. But even the ad-free Premium tier is half off, at an impressive $49.99 a year or just over $4 a month.

If Paramount Plus isn't your preferred service, check out our other Black Friday streaming deals to satisfy your sci-fi cravings. You can also see our latest Black Friday deals for non-streaming bargains.

One year of Paramount Plus - was $49.99/year now $24.99/year .

Paramount is offering 50% off its two plan levels, allowing you to get a deep discount whether you choose ads or not. The Essential plan is now $24.99, or if you want uninterrupted streaming you can go for the Premium plan for just $49.99. View Deal

Star Trek alone would fill your time for the year, as Paramount Plus offers every franchise film and movie from the 1960s onwards: that's more than 860 episodes and 40 seasons to enjoy. You can also dive into diverse universes like Futurama, Twin Peaks, and reimagined episodes of The Twilight Zone, or incredible sci-fi space movies like Galaxy Quest (1999) or Arrival (2016).

As a bonus, most of the shows we've mentioned already are kid-friendly. But if you prefer something centered on even younger children, check out Star Trek: Prodigy or for your preschooler, science-friendly content in Bubble Guppies or Blue's Clues.

Documentaries are also abundant on the channel, as Paramount Plus (which boasts more than 8 million subscribers) includes the Smithsonian Channel, not to mention a clutch of hit channels like Nickelodeon, Comedy Central. There's even a live stream to CBS available to catch up on new episodes of Young Sheldon, the prequel to the popular (and prolific) 12-season Big Bang Theory that you can also stream in full on Paramount Plus.

The Black Friday Paramount Plus deal is targeted at new subscribers, but if you used to subscribe to the streaming service and decided to let your subscription go, you will still qualify if you have not used Paramount Plus for the past month.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday Space deals , or our guide to the best streaming deals .

