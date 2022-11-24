ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Brazil vs. Serbia

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
The last remaining groups to play finally get their World Cup campaigns underway on Thanksgiving as Brazil and Portugal make their first World Cup 2022 appearances.

The World Cup favorites are the clear top choice to win Group G while Portugal is the favorite in Group H. While you're likely to be spending more time with family and watching NFL football on Thursday than you are watching the World Cup, there are still four games to get some action on. Here's what you need to know.

Brazil vs. Serbia

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Serbia isn’t a massive underdog to the World Cup favorites because of the talent on the roster. Aleksander Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic are a strong striker pairing and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a player that’s been long coveted by top clubs. We’ll still take the Brazilians to win this one but our preferred bet is to take under 2.5 goals at +100.

Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round of the World Cup. The five-time champions overcame the absence of their injured star to beat Switzerland 1-0 with a late goal Monday and make it to the round of 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes' brace lifts Portugal over Uruguay and into knockout round

LUSAIL, Qatar — Portugal pushed Uruguay to the brink of World Cup elimination here at the Lusail Stadium on Monday night. Bruno Fernandes’ second-half goal, which Cristiano Ronaldo tried to claim, and Fernandes’ late penalty left the Uruguayans with a 2-0 defeat, and just one point and no goals through two games. They’ll need to beat Ghana on Friday to have hope of advancing.
