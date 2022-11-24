ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

USU professor internationally acclaimed for photo display 'LGBTQ in Utah'

LOGAN — An Iranian photographer and Utah State University professor is getting some international recognition for a photo display that shows the struggles of being gay in Utah. Fazilat Soukhakian said recent events in Colorado Springs and in Iran have added some unexpected meaning to her photo essay. She...
Utah ranked third-lowest in nation on climate disaster spending

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah ranks as the third-lowest state for spending on climate disasters in the U.S., according to a report from Rebuild by Design (RBD). The report, which you can see in its entirety at the bottom of this post, is part of RBD’s statistics for Utah gathered from 2011 to 2021, and it notes that over a 10-year period, climate disasters in the state have only cost residents an average of $11 per person.
Supercar owner joins Santa to raise funds for Utah Foster Care

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. Charitable giving is not new to @utahsupercarowner. He's been the driving force behind many of the good deeds of the Utah car enthusiast community. This week, he's focused on Utah Foster Care, a nationally recognized nonprofit that "finds, educates, and supports Utah families, who are willing and able to provide nurturing homes for children in foster care." In Utah, more than 2,100 children are in foster care at any given time because their families are in crisis.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Why Utah is updating its answers to common questions about the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year even if it's a shell of its old self. For instance, more than 115,000 people have already visited the Great Salt Lake Marina State Park this year, while another three-quarters of a million people have visited nearby Antelope Island, per Utah Division of State Parks data updated through the end of September. These visitation statistics don't include the bays on the lake's eastern edge, which also draw scores of even more people.
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
Utah groups hopes to bridge religious and LGBTQ communities

HEBER CITY — Local groups in Utah are working to help people in the LGBTQ community feel more welcome and more understood. Kyle Ashworth was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served a mission, married in the temple, and had some kids. "And after all...
4 Reasons Why Utah is Becoming a Popular Living Destination

It is always a big decision to move home, especially when you decide to start a new chapter in your life by moving to a different part of the country. Trying to sort everything out for your new life, from finding a job to schooling for your kids, can be daunting. If you can make moving home as smooth a transition as possible that will make things easier. Search comfortable move in ready homes Utah, for instance, you will see that if you move to Utah there is a ready-made home waiting for you in this amazing and friendly location.
Science experiment at Utah elementary school mistaken for gunshots

WEST VALLEY CITY — A loud science experiment allegedly mistaken for gunshots prompted a large police response and a West Valley elementary school to be evacuated Monday. "There was a false alarm incident at Granger Elementary earlier this morning," the Granite School District said in a prepared statement Monday afternoon. "A teacher in a classroom heard what they thought to be shots fired and contacted police — those loud noises were from a science experiment in another classroom."
Winter Storm to impact Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This week is shaping up to be a very active one for northern Utah. We are in the middle of a storm that will last into Tuesday and bring a good amount of snow to the mountains of Utah, even the central and southern mountains, but that is just the first few days of the week. We’ll also have temperatures take a dramatic drop Tuesday as the clouds from the storm clear through, a nice Wednesday, and then we will cap off the week with another storm system coming through giving us more moisture through most of the weekend.
Some of The Best Fine Dining Restaurants in Utah in 2022

While many people believe that Utah is nothing more than a desert wasteland, the state actually has a lot to offer in terms of food and drink. In fact, Utah is home to some of the best fine dining restaurants in the country. From Michelin-starred eateries to quaint bistros, there's something for everyone in Utah. Whether your taste buds are craving for fresh juice or a smoothie blended on sight from one of the blenders reviewed by the World of Blenders, you'll be sure to find it in Utah. Here are just a few of the best fine dining restaurants in Utah:
Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
