Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key Positions
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
MI Hindus give back to the Community
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
What Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs said about futures at Alabama
Alabama juniors Bryce Young and Will Anderson were not among the 17 players honored by the program on senior day, but Saturday’s Iron Bowl was almost certainly their final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The same could also be true for running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a junior who transferred from...
Here’s why Alabama’s Nick Saban is bleeding from face during Iron Bowl
Nick Saban was seen Saturday on the sidelines of Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama’s game with Auburn with blood on his face. In the first half of Alabama’s 49-27 win in the Iron Bowl, CBS reported the Alabama coach got caught by a player’s shoulder pad during the course of the game and was cut. Saban was tended to by medical staff, and CBS reported in jest that he was good to return to the game.
Josh Jacobs caps historically productive game with 86-yard overtime touchdown
Josh Jacobs ran 86 yards for a touchdown with 4:20 left in overtime to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and cap a historic day for the former Alabama running back on Sunday. Jacobs had the second-longest overtime touchdown run in NFL history...
Najee Harris discounts Georgia’s national championship
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens said his transition into his rookie year had been made easier by the quality of competition that he faced during practice at Georgia, where the workouts were harder than he has experienced as an NFL rookie. Asked about his teammate’s Friday comments, second-year Steelers...
Alabama Roots: Josh Jacobs produces 43rd 1,000-yard season
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs passed 1,000 rushing yards for the 2022 NFL season on his final carry of the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. On a fourth-and-2 snap at the Seattle 43-yard line, the former Alabama standout ran for 8 yards with 36 seconds left in the second quarter, setting up a field goal by Daniel Carlson that gave the Raiders a 24-20 halftime lead.
After Ohio State’s loss, where does Alabama rank in polls ahead of final CFP rankings?
The College Football Playoff committee’s weekly rankings Tuesday evening are most important, but Sunday’s editions of the Associated Press and AFCA coaches polls gave an indication of Alabama’s chances of making the four-team playoff. Alabama was No. 6 in both polls, moving up from a No. 7...
Auburn players react to reports of Hugh Freeze becoming Tigers’ head coach
Auburn named Hugh Freeze as the head football coach on Monday, causing a fast and furious set of responses from current and former Tiger athletes on Twitter. Freeze led Liberty to a 35-14 record during the 2019-2022 seasons. His work with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis in 2021 is one of Freeze’s best accomplishments.
Former Alabama guard rejoins New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr., the NBA team announced on Monday, and he’ll be available for Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lewis hasn’t played for the Pelicans since Dec. 8, when he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a...
Confused Nick Saban awkwardly accepts SEC Network’s ‘Aight Award,’ has hilarious response
Nick Saban appeared confused about what was happening. But, as he has done over the course of his career, the Alabama coach adjusted and delivered during a Saturday segment on the SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee.”. Hosts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee presented Saban with the “Aight Award.”...
Michigan blasts Ohio State, plants flag at midfield in celebration: ‘Job’s not done’
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy said he was simply taking what Ohio State gave him. The Buckeyes attempted to take away the run, so McCarthy made them pay through the air, throwing three touchdown passes and running for a score. Donovan Edwards busted the game open with two long fourth-quarter touchdown runs and No. 3 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 Saturday, taking down the Buckeyes with stunning ease for the second straight season.
Auburn NFL roundup: Anthony Schwartz shows his speed in Browns’ win
The Cleveland Browns have been trying to find the best way to unleash wide receiver Anthony Schwartz’s speed since selecting him from Auburn in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But in 20 NFL games, Schwartz’s career totals were 12 receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown,...
State NFL roundup: Rookie safety picks off Aaron Rodgers
Rookie safety Reed Blankenship got an extended run in the Philadelphia secondary on Sunday night after NFL interceptions leader C.J. Gardner-Johnson left the Eagles’ game against the Green Bay Packers with a rib injury in the first quarter. The former West Limestone High School star responded by tying for...
MNF BetMGM bonus code ALBONUS: Receive $1,000 first-bet insurance on Steelers vs. Colts
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts on Monday Night Football, and you can receive first-bet insurance of up...
Dome, sweet dome for Steelers’ Najee Harris on Monday night
The NFL Players Association has been campaigning this month to get team owners to change the synthetic-turf playing surfaces in the league to natural grass, citing injury studies and player preference. But Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris is looking forward to playing indoors on turf on Monday night, when the...
Caesars promo code for MNF: Claim $1,500 in first bet insurance in Maryland
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to al.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Indianapolis Colts take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, a battle which, with this Caesars promo code GETPICS, offers up to...
The latest on Bill O’Brien, coaching searches involving Alabama OC
The coaching carousel is already cranking into full gear and Alabama’s offensive coordinator’s name is popping up. Bill O’Brien, in his second season with the Crimson Tide, was “in deep convos” with Georgia Tech, according to Jeff Shultz of The Athletic. That interest has since “cooled,” Shultz said as new athletics director J Batt makes his first big hire.
UAB’s DeWayne McBride named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
The Conference USA league office announced its weekly awards Monday and the UAB football team earned its seventh honor following the Blazers’ 37-27 victory at Louisiana Tech in their regular-season finale last week. Running back DeWayne McBride was named Offensive Player of the Week for his record-shattering performances in...
Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as next head coach
Hugh Freeze is heading back to the SEC. The former Ole Miss coach, who has spent the last four seasons at Liberty, was named Auburn’s next head coach, a source confirmed to AL.com and the school later announced in a release. The hiring of Freeze culminates a search by new Auburn athletics director John Cohen that lasted four weeks and ultimately landed on the 53-year-old Freeze as the 28th head coach in program history despite some pointed backlash from Auburn fans and elsewhere raising concerns about Freeze’s character and baggage from not only his time at Ole Miss but Liberty as well.
Joseph Goodman: Auburn signals win at all costs with hiring of Hugh Freeze
When Auburn hired Bruce Pearl to coach its men’s basketball team, the university knew that it was taking a chance on a talented coach with some baggage. Pearl was always one of the best basketball coaches in the country. That was never his problem. Telling the truth to the NCAA was his problem. Pearl readily admits this, which is, in a way, part of his charm. He’s not trying to convince anyone otherwise. Pearl is loud, brash and really, really fun to be around.
Big Ten’s Kevin Warren declares ‘without a doubt’ Ohio State should be in CFP
Not long after No. 3 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 45-23, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was stumping for both teams to make the College Football Playoff. Warren called the game an “instant classic” and said “without a doubt” the league should have two teams in the CFP.
