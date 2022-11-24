ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

AL.com

Here’s why Alabama’s Nick Saban is bleeding from face during Iron Bowl

Nick Saban was seen Saturday on the sidelines of Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama’s game with Auburn with blood on his face. In the first half of Alabama’s 49-27 win in the Iron Bowl, CBS reported the Alabama coach got caught by a player’s shoulder pad during the course of the game and was cut. Saban was tended to by medical staff, and CBS reported in jest that he was good to return to the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Najee Harris discounts Georgia’s national championship

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens said his transition into his rookie year had been made easier by the quality of competition that he faced during practice at Georgia, where the workouts were harder than he has experienced as an NFL rookie. Asked about his teammate’s Friday comments, second-year Steelers...
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Alabama Roots: Josh Jacobs produces 43rd 1,000-yard season

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs passed 1,000 rushing yards for the 2022 NFL season on his final carry of the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. On a fourth-and-2 snap at the Seattle 43-yard line, the former Alabama standout ran for 8 yards with 36 seconds left in the second quarter, setting up a field goal by Daniel Carlson that gave the Raiders a 24-20 halftime lead.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama guard rejoins New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr., the NBA team announced on Monday, and he’ll be available for Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lewis hasn’t played for the Pelicans since Dec. 8, when he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Michigan blasts Ohio State, plants flag at midfield in celebration: ‘Job’s not done’

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy said he was simply taking what Ohio State gave him. The Buckeyes attempted to take away the run, so McCarthy made them pay through the air, throwing three touchdown passes and running for a score. Donovan Edwards busted the game open with two long fourth-quarter touchdown runs and No. 3 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 Saturday, taking down the Buckeyes with stunning ease for the second straight season.
COLUMBUS, OH
AL.com

State NFL roundup: Rookie safety picks off Aaron Rodgers

Rookie safety Reed Blankenship got an extended run in the Philadelphia secondary on Sunday night after NFL interceptions leader C.J. Gardner-Johnson left the Eagles’ game against the Green Bay Packers with a rib injury in the first quarter. The former West Limestone High School star responded by tying for...
TROY, PA
AL.com

Dome, sweet dome for Steelers’ Najee Harris on Monday night

The NFL Players Association has been campaigning this month to get team owners to change the synthetic-turf playing surfaces in the league to natural grass, citing injury studies and player preference. But Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris is looking forward to playing indoors on turf on Monday night, when the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

The latest on Bill O’Brien, coaching searches involving Alabama OC

The coaching carousel is already cranking into full gear and Alabama’s offensive coordinator’s name is popping up. Bill O’Brien, in his second season with the Crimson Tide, was “in deep convos” with Georgia Tech, according to Jeff Shultz of The Athletic. That interest has since “cooled,” Shultz said as new athletics director J Batt makes his first big hire.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UAB’s DeWayne McBride named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

The Conference USA league office announced its weekly awards Monday and the UAB football team earned its seventh honor following the Blazers’ 37-27 victory at Louisiana Tech in their regular-season finale last week. Running back DeWayne McBride was named Offensive Player of the Week for his record-shattering performances in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as next head coach

Hugh Freeze is heading back to the SEC. The former Ole Miss coach, who has spent the last four seasons at Liberty, was named Auburn’s next head coach, a source confirmed to AL.com and the school later announced in a release. The hiring of Freeze culminates a search by new Auburn athletics director John Cohen that lasted four weeks and ultimately landed on the 53-year-old Freeze as the 28th head coach in program history despite some pointed backlash from Auburn fans and elsewhere raising concerns about Freeze’s character and baggage from not only his time at Ole Miss but Liberty as well.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Auburn signals win at all costs with hiring of Hugh Freeze

When Auburn hired Bruce Pearl to coach its men’s basketball team, the university knew that it was taking a chance on a talented coach with some baggage. Pearl was always one of the best basketball coaches in the country. That was never his problem. Telling the truth to the NCAA was his problem. Pearl readily admits this, which is, in a way, part of his charm. He’s not trying to convince anyone otherwise. Pearl is loud, brash and really, really fun to be around.
AUBURN, AL
Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

