Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson enters transfer portal for second time
Former Alabama and current Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson entered the transfer portal for a second time Monday, On3 Sports reported. Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, spent three seasons as a backup at Alabama from 2019-21. He did not throw a pass until his third season, when he served as Bryce Young’s primary backup and went 10-of-16 for 150 yards.
Post-game speech by Auburn coach Carnell Williams following the 2022 Iron Bowl
There are moments in state and American history that need to be preserved and saved for the sake of future generations. For that reason, I have chosen here to publish the entire post-game speech by Auburn interim football coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams after the football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, between Auburn University and the University of Alabama.
Opelika HC details 2023 DL Brenton Williams’ road to Auburn
The recruiting landscape often muddies in the weeks ahead of signing day. The coaching carousel creaks into a whirlwind and players welcome new opportunities and offers they didn’t have before. Both played a part in how Auburn’s latest signee ended up on the Plains. Brenton Williams committed on...
Bonus notes, observations from another look at Alabama’s Iron Bowl win
Just like that, the Alabama regular season is over. And, for a change, there won’t be a 13th week in the SEC championship so Saturday’s 49-27 Iron Bowl win over Auburn offered some degree of punctuation. There’s still some degree of playoff drama but the Crimson Tide remains...
Auburn continues to bolster DL with Opelika 3-star Brenton Williams
Auburn football’s 2023 class continues to grow under Cadillac Williams, specifically in critical positions. For the second time in four days, the Tigers have added a defensive lineman prospect. Brenton Williams, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound pass-rusher from Opelika committed to Auburn less than a week after reopening his recruitment. The...
Alabama’s offense returned to form in the Iron Bowl as change looms
This Iron Bowl lacked the drama and lasting moments of others in the past decade, but few of the rivalry’s 86 previous games saw Alabama’s offense perform like it did Saturday night. The Tide trotted into the locker room at halftime with 348 yards and 35 points, then...
Everything Interim Coach Cadillac Williams Said After Auburn's Loss at Alabama
The Tigers were able to run, but Alabama capitalized on turnovers and explosive plays en route to the 49-27 victory in the Iron Bowl.
Who is Hugh Freeze? A timeline on new Auburn coach’s complicated coaching career
Hugh Freeze is Auburn’s new coach. The 53-year-old was tabbed to take over on the Plains on Monday, culminating a coaching search by new Tigers athletics director John Cohen that lasted four weeks. Freeze, who spent the last four seasons at Liberty, returns to the SEC for his second stint as a head coach in the league after previously coaching at Ole Miss from 2012-16.
‘It means everything’: A tearful Cadillac Williams reflects on time as Auburn’s interim coach
Cadillac Williams’ eyes were bloodshot as he walked out of the visiting locker room in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn’s interim coach fought back the tears as they welled in his eyes after stepping to the podium. The pain in his voice was matched only by the pride as he reflected on what was his final game as the Tigers’ interim head coach and the experience of the last four weeks leading his alma mater.
Grading Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl loss to Alabama
Auburn’s hope of an Iron Bowl upset was upended in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead against the Tide, but Nick Saban’s team delivered a devastating counter — 21 unanswered points and a critical second-quarter swing — that all but erased Auburn’s chances at its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2010. Despite chasing the scoreboard for much of the evening, Auburn tried to will its way back into the game and fought until the final moments in what was likely Cadillac Williams’ final game as interim coach.
Guest opinion: Plague on the Plains
Are you kidding? Auburn is seriously thinking about hiring Hugh Freeze, a football coach who resigned in shame from Ole Miss over a scandal in which he called escort services to help recruit players?. Auburn coeds should take to the streets and protest this total lack of sensitivity to an...
Statistically speaking: A historically bad season for Auburn’s defense in 1 key area
Auburn’s defense seemed to find its footing during the final month of the season, but the unit saw its late-season success come crashing down in the Iron Bowl. Along with watching as Bryce Young put together a stellar day passing — 20-of-30 for 343 yards and three touchdowns — Auburn’s defense surrendered a season-high 49 points in its regular-season finale at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was the fifth time this season that the Tiger gave up 40-plus points in a game, a single-season program record that defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding and his unit would have liked to avoid claiming.
Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl
Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
What Auburn AD, president said about hiring Hugh Freeze
Auburn officially announced its hiring of Hugh Freeze as its new head coach on Monday. Auburn hired Freeze away from Liberty where he spent four seasons as the Flames’ head coach. Freeze won at least eight games in each of his four seasons at Liberty, including a 10-1 mark in 2020 with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis manning the offense. He previously worked as Ole Miss’ head coach from 2011-2017 before resigning due to on-field and off-the-field issues.
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27
Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
Auburn vs. Alabama by the numbers: Another 10 for the Tide?
Auburn (5-6, 2-5) at No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2) 2:30 p.m. CST Saturday (CBS) 0 Teams have played a tougher schedule this season than Auburn, according to the NCAA’s rankings. The Tigers’ opponents so far in 2022 have a 73-37 record against other NCAA FBS programs (minus their result versus Auburn). That winning percentage of .664 is tied with Georgia at the top of the toughest-schedule list. With Auburn playing 9-2 Alabama and Georgia playing 5-6 Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tigers will finish the regular season alone at the top of the toughest-schedule list after this week’s game.
Alabama Roots: Josh Jacobs produces 43rd 1,000-yard season
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs passed 1,000 rushing yards for the 2022 NFL season on his final carry of the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. On a fourth-and-2 snap at the Seattle 43-yard line, the former Alabama standout ran for 8 yards with 36 seconds left in the second quarter, setting up a field goal by Daniel Carlson that gave the Raiders a 24-20 halftime lead.
Rewinding Alabama’s 4OT win over North Carolina in Phil Knight Invitational
Alabama faced No. 1 North Carolina on Sunday for third place in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. It was the second time this calendar year the Tide has met the top-ranked team in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll, after it lost to then-No. 1 Auburn in February.
Troy’s Reddy Steward honored by Sun Belt Conference
Troy cornerback Reddy Steward on Monday was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Steward recorded two interceptions in Saturday’s 48-19 victory over Arkansas State, including a 67-yard return for a touchdown to put the Trojans up 27-19 early in the fourth quarter. He added a second interception with 4:25 remaining and also broke up a pass in the end zone.
Auburn NFL roundup: Anthony Schwartz shows his speed in Browns’ win
The Cleveland Browns have been trying to find the best way to unleash wide receiver Anthony Schwartz’s speed since selecting him from Auburn in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But in 20 NFL games, Schwartz’s career totals were 12 receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown,...
