ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Possible Tuberculosis Exposure Reported at Cal State San Marcos

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3rhH_0jLyxiDE00
Microscopic image of Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. Photo credit: Centers for Disease Control.

Students and staff at Cal State San Marcos may have been exposed to tuberculosis this fall semester, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.

HHSA Public Health Services and CSUSM officials have worked together to identify and notify those who had a higher risk of exposure to tuberculosis and will be providing no-cost testing to individuals at increased risk for infection. The period of exposure was from Aug. 30 to Nov. 8.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill at some point in the future, sometimes even years later.”

“Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected,” she said. “All those notified of a high risk of exposure are encouraged to receive no-cost testing.”

Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that is transmitted from person to person through inhalation of the bacteria from the air, which are spread when someone sick with TB coughs, speaks, sings or breathes. people with frequent and prolonged indoor exposure to a person who is sick with TB should get tested.

Individuals who would like more information on the potential exposure can contact Cal State San Marcos at csumasone@csusm.edu or the County TB Control Program at 619-692-8621.

The number of annual TB cases in San Diego County has decreased since the early 1990s and has stabilized in recent years. There were 192 cases reported in 2020 and 201 cases in 2021. As of the end of October, a total of 150 cases have been reported this year. An estimated 175,000 people in San Diego County have latent TB infection and are at risk for developing active TB without preventive treatment.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UCSD Guardian

The New Neighbor Next Door

The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

MarketInk: Solana Beach’s Katalyst Agency Names Dawn Seymour as Partner

Katalyst, a Solana Beach-based boutique public relations and social media agency, has named Dawn Seymour a partner. The announcement was made by Katherine Randall, Katalyst president and founder. Seymour has been with Katalyst for nearly 10 years, first as a contractor starting in 2013, then as a full-time employee and...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
Times of San Diego

Some Relief at the Pump as San Diego County Gas Prices Drop for 17th Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the 17th consecutive day, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $5.086. The average price has decreased 50 times in 54 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, falling $1.349, including 2.9 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 21.3 cents less than one week ago and 55.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 41.6 cents more than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Sees Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has risen to 224, an increase of 24 over the previous day, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. Of those patients, 26 were being treated in intensive care, up from 24 the previous day. The...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Friday Flyer

Massive county employee shortage affecting services

The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy