FOX Sports
Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach
After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers' next coach and will be introduced...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson blasts fan on Twitter after Ravens stumble
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. He certainly didn't want anyone blaming him for Baltimore's 28-27 setback to the Jaguars that ended with Justin Tucker missing a 67-yard field goal. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens...
FOX Sports
Did Bucs cost themselves a win by not using timeouts late vs. Browns?
CLEVELAND — Here's an amazing stat from the Bucs' overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday: Tom Brady had been 218-0 in his career, including playoff games, when leading by seven points or more in the final two minutes of regulation. There are so many reasons the Bucs lost,...
FOX Sports
Falcons not as fortunate in one-possession games this season
ATLANTA (AP) — In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the Atlanta Falcons are 5-7 and still in the hunt for the NFC South title. The reality is they could be so much better if they weren’t 4-5 in one-possession games. They were 7-2 in such...
FOX Sports
Relieved Bucs: Wirfs' injury not as bad as initially feared
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The news coming out of another disappointing loss to an opponent with a losing record was not as bad as it could have been for the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs (5-6) not only continue to hold a slim lead in the not-so-imposing NFC...
FOX Sports
Burrow, Bengals now at 7-4 after hard-fought win over Titans
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is cementing his reputation for being able to use whatever he's got and do whatever is necessary — sometimes just enough — to win. With top receiver Ja'Marr Chase still out with a hip injury and running back Joe Mixon in concussion protocol, the Bengals quarterback leaned on receiver Tee Higgins, backup running back Samaje Perine and little-used players such as running back Trayveon Williams and receiver Trenton Irwin.
FOX Sports
Hurts has Eagles off and running toward best record in NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers entered the Packers' game against the Eagles as the reigning two-time NFL MVP. Jalen Hurts showed in the head-to-head matchup why he could be the one to take the award from Rodgers. Hurts cemented his status as a top MVP candidate with a game...
FOX Sports
South Carolina knocks No. 8 Clemson out of College Football Playoff race
CLEMSON, S.C. — Some teams would be content with a season-defining win over top-10 . NotSouth Carolina and certainly not Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 8 Clemson on Saturday, ending the title chances of another College Football Playoff contender for a second straight week.
FOX Sports
Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time
The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
FOX Sports
AP source: Chiefs adding ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
FOX Sports
Mike White was the missing ingredient for Jets’ playoff push
What the New York Jets needed — all along — was Mike White. It sounds crazy. But it’s true. For weeks, the Jets tried to make things work around Zach Wilson. The Jets tried letting Wilson play like Patrick Mahomes. The Jets asked Wilson to play like Jimmy Garppolo.
FOX Sports
Titans need to tweak offense to ease load on Henry, defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans must work through some offensive issues to relieve the pressure on both two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and one of the league's stingiest defenses. A team that has been one of the NFL's best under coach Mike Vrabel scoring touchdowns inside...
FOX Sports
Panthers' Wilks building case to be full-time head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks is building a solid case to become the next full-time head coach of the Carolina Panthers. And he’s doing it his way. Wilks became the team’s interim head coach on Oct. 10, inheriting a team that was floundering at 1-4 under Matt Rhule. The Panthers have gone 3-4 since, including a 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Michigan's Cade McNamara reportedly to enter transfer portal
One season after leading Michigan to its first berth in the College Football Playoff, Cade McNamara will enter the transfer portal, reports said Monday. McNamara had been sidelined since Sept. 17, when he suffered a leg injury in a 59-0 victory over Connecticut. He still has two years of eligibility remaining.
FOX Sports
Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday's 26-10...
FOX Sports
Lane Kiffin reportedly agrees to new deal to stay at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin, who had been connected to the head coaching vacancy at Auburn, will remain at Ole Miss, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday. Kiffin, 47, said he met with his players and coaching staff before the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State on Thursday, telling them he would be staying, and that it would be announced soon, Feldman reported.
FOX Sports
Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with...
FOX Sports
Nick predicts the final AFC playoff spots, including not sleeping on the Jaguars | What's Wright?
The NFL playoffs are just around the corner! While the first five spots are likely decided, the final two spots are up for grabs for many teams, including the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars (yes, Duval). There may be six more weeks left of the regular season, but it is never too early to play with playoff scenarios. Nick Wright shares his AFC playoff predictions, including why he believes the Jaguars have a legitimate chance of making it .. with a seven-game win streak.
FOX Sports
Has Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence arrived as a franchise QB?
Call it a signature moment for Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars quarterback led a brilliant 10-play, 75-yard game winning drive Sunday as Jacksonville topped Baltimore in a Week 12 thriller at home. Lawrence threw with surgical precision on the series, kept alive by his fourth-and-5 conversion to receiver Marvin Jones. He completed 7-of-9 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown on the possession, plus the game-winning two-point conversion to receiver Zay Jones.
FOX Sports
Commanders run game lets Heinicke be himself and win games
When the subject of Taylor Heinicke 's quarterback play came up after the latest Washington Commanders win, coach Ron Rivera summed it up pretty succinctly. “Taylor,” Rivera said with a chuckle. “I mean, it’s what we’re expecting: make some plays, do a couple things that, you know — ugh. But then come around and make that play that’s going to ignite things.”
