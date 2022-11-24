The NFL playoffs are just around the corner! While the first five spots are likely decided, the final two spots are up for grabs for many teams, including the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars (yes, Duval). There may be six more weeks left of the regular season, but it is never too early to play with playoff scenarios. Nick Wright shares his AFC playoff predictions, including why he believes the Jaguars have a legitimate chance of making it .. with a seven-game win streak.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO