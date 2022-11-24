Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 53, Oberlin 41
Avon Lake 68, Brunswick 52
Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Greenfield McClain 34
Castalia Margaretta 60, Collins Western Reserve 22
Cols. Bexley 48, Cols. Independence 40
Cols. Marion-Franklin 53, Cols. Centennial 43
Cols. Whetstone 54, Cols. Cristo Rey 28
Day. Oakwood 55, New Carlisle Tecumseh 45
Delaware Hayes 59, Delaware Buckeye Valley 51
Eastlake North 82, Orange 58
Fayetteville-Perry 72, Felicity-Franklin 60
Findlay 54, Holland Springfield 51
Fremont St. Joseph 57, N. Baltimore 37
Grafton Midview 61, LaGrange Keystone 45
Huron 59, Sandusky St. Mary 45
Huron 75, Tol. Whitmer 69
Johnstown 64, Worthington Christian 48
Johnstown Northridge 58, Fredericktown 32
Kalida 67, Rossford 59
Lakewood 43, Millersport 38
Lancaster 45, Ashville Teays Valley 44
Madison 56, Geneva 50
Marion Elgin 58, Galion Northmor 51
Marion Harding 62, Galloway Westland 40
Massillon Perry 58, Louisville 54
Miamisburg 52, Franklin 40
Middlefield Cardinal 64, Chesterland W. Geauga 61
Milford Center Fairbanks 49, Marion Pleasant 46
Morral Ridgedale 58, N. Lewisburg Triad 57
Mt. Vernon 57, Centerburg 39
New Lexington 62, Sugar Grove Berne Union 22
New Riegel 41, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38
S. Point 74, Circleville 43
Salineville Southern 64, Bowerston Conotton Valley 18
Sandusky 79, Elyria 76
Stow-Munroe Falls 58, Massillon Jackson 48
Strasburg-Franklin 54, Orrville 47
Toronto 64, Bridgeport 42
Vanlue 68, Kansas Lakota 54
Vienna Mathews 61, Hubbard 44
Washington C.H. 69, McArthur Vinton County 60
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Chillicothe Unioto 46
Wickliffe 58, Fairport Harbor Harding 54
Willard 63, Upper Sandusky 51
Williamsport Westfall 67, Amanda-Clearcreek 41
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, New Matamoras Frontier 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jefferson Area vs. Ashtabula Edgewood, ccd.
Kinsman Badger vs. Garrettsville Garfield, ccd.
Minerva vs. Magnolia Sandy Valley, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
