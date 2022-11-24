ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Ashtabula Lakeside 40

Avon Lake 51, Brunswick 46

Bellefontaine 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 34

Beverly Ft. Frye 43, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Cambridge 42

Chardon 44, Burton Berkshire 42

Cle. Hts. 45, Lyndhurst Brush 41

Cle. VASJ 45, Beachwood 36

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Can. McKinley 48

E. Palestine 57, Youngs. Chaney High School 41

Gahanna Lincoln 67, Westerville N. 40

Granville 66, Logan 34

Hannibal River 58, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41

Harrison 53, S. Dearborn, Ind. 39

Hillsboro 56, Chillicothe Zane Trace 21

Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 17

Lees Creek E. Clinton 67, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45

Lodi Cloverleaf 39, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34

London Madison Plains 58, Galloway Westland 32

Magnolia Sandy Valley 68, Minerva 43

Maple Hts. 46, Garrett Morgan 31

Mason 53, Beavercreek 38

McDonald 53, Windham 37

Mentor Lake Cath. 51, Painesville Harvey 20

Parma Normandy 35, Cuyahoga Hts. 23

Rayland Buckeye 54, Richmond Edison 47

Rootstown 49, Mantua Crestwood 15

Salem 53, Youngs. Mooney 18

Salineville Southern 65, Bowerston Conotton Valley 18

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50, Norwood 42

Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Corning Miller 20

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Newcomerstown 19

Tol. Start 48, Tol. Cent. Cath. 36

Uniontown Lake 62, Wooster 49

W. Jefferson 42, London 39

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 30, Warsaw River View 27

Wadsworth 54, Lakewood 39

Westerville Cent. 43, Groveport-Madison 42

Westerville S. 76, Shaker Hts. Laurel 53

Youngs. East 52, Leetonia 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
581K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy