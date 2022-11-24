Wednesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Ashtabula Lakeside 40
Avon Lake 51, Brunswick 46
Bellefontaine 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 34
Beverly Ft. Frye 43, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Cambridge 42
Chardon 44, Burton Berkshire 42
Cle. Hts. 45, Lyndhurst Brush 41
Cle. VASJ 45, Beachwood 36
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Can. McKinley 48
E. Palestine 57, Youngs. Chaney High School 41
Gahanna Lincoln 67, Westerville N. 40
Granville 66, Logan 34
Hannibal River 58, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41
Harrison 53, S. Dearborn, Ind. 39
Hillsboro 56, Chillicothe Zane Trace 21
Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 17
Lees Creek E. Clinton 67, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45
Lodi Cloverleaf 39, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34
London Madison Plains 58, Galloway Westland 32
Magnolia Sandy Valley 68, Minerva 43
Maple Hts. 46, Garrett Morgan 31
Mason 53, Beavercreek 38
McDonald 53, Windham 37
Mentor Lake Cath. 51, Painesville Harvey 20
Parma Normandy 35, Cuyahoga Hts. 23
Rayland Buckeye 54, Richmond Edison 47
Rootstown 49, Mantua Crestwood 15
Salem 53, Youngs. Mooney 18
Salineville Southern 65, Bowerston Conotton Valley 18
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50, Norwood 42
Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Corning Miller 20
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Newcomerstown 19
Tol. Start 48, Tol. Cent. Cath. 36
Uniontown Lake 62, Wooster 49
W. Jefferson 42, London 39
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 30, Warsaw River View 27
Wadsworth 54, Lakewood 39
Westerville Cent. 43, Groveport-Madison 42
Westerville S. 76, Shaker Hts. Laurel 53
Youngs. East 52, Leetonia 15
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
