PIER 39 unwraps its nightly tree lighting show

PIER 39 once again spread merriment and musical holiday cheer on San Francisco's waterfront as its popular 60-ft. high Performing Christmas Tree was lit on Tuesday, Nov. 22. For many weeks, it came to dazzling life from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the half-hour.

Sadly, the tree has been taken down early after it was determined it was becoming a public safety hazard.

According to Pier 39 spokesperson Sue Muzzin, the tree had to be removed due the gusty winds last weekend coupled with it prematurely drying out due to the drought.

The delightful tree-lighting moments were the ideal accompaniment to fine dining and holiday shopping on The PIER.

Synchronized and choreographed to festive holiday music, the tree actually "performed" and became a kaleidoscope of swirling colors and songs, adorned with thousands of glittering specialty lights and ornaments.

"It rotates to different music, so we have Trans-Siberian Orchestra, really majestic music. We have Brian Setzer rockin' with The Nutcracker Suite and then we have a great medley from the movie "Elf'." Who doesn't love Elf?" says Tim O'Day, Principal of TO'Day Group PR. O'Day's team puts the "magic in the tree."

It takes the PIER 39 Environmental Services team three weeks to decorate the tree as each of the 15,000 energy-efficient LED lights and 500 ornaments need to be individually secured against the occasional winds off the Bay.

At the end of each performance, the tree magically returned to its static repose as an elegant and stately traditional Christmas tree.

An awe-inspiring Christmas tree has welcomed millions of visitors at the Entrance Plaza of PIER 39 every holiday season since 1983 (except 2020), becoming a not-to-be-missed San Francisco tradition during the holidays.

This year's live, towering white fir tree was harvested from Carlton Tree Farm in Siskiyou County in Northern California and weighed over 16,000 pounds!

"Seeing and hearing the visitors as they are enjoying the performing tree always puts me in the holiday spirit. We're so excited to once again celebrate the holidays with our guests here at PIER 39," says Taylor Safford, President and CEO of PIER 39.

