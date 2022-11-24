Khabib Nurmagomedov is never returning to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. UFC’s former Lightweight champion and controversial G.O.A.T. candidate has made that abundantly clear since he retired from the sport under his mother’s advice back in Oct. 2020 (watch it). Since then, he’s also admitted that his fire for the sport has diminished, but when push comes to shove, he can always fall back on the promise to his mother. No one is going to pressure him too much when he is respecting the wishes of the family matriarch, right?

