ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
Emotional Kayla Harrison takes first MMA loss on the chin, unwilling to make excuses: 'I lost in front of the whole world and it hurt'
When Kayla Harrison walked into a room full of reporters backstage at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in the early hours of Saturday morning, she hurt. It wasn’t just the physical toll of her shocking five-round main event loss to Larissa Pacheco (19-4) at 2022 PFL Championships, no. There was an emotional and mental struggle ongoing internally at the podium, but Harrison (15-1) stood tall – even when the tears dripped off her face.
PED Fitness Expert Offers New Theory About Conor McGregor’s Bulky Physique: ‘It’s Either the Sauce or Photoshop’
Conor McGregor is once again being called out for his suspicious muscle mass. On Twitter, the outspoken Irishman responded to the reveal that he had not been in the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for more than a year by confirming he would return to testing in February 2023. “I...
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
Prevention
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Anthony Smith’s USADA criticism: ‘The audacity of this loser’
Former two-division champion Conor McGregor defended his withdrawal from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool in a fiery response to Anthony Smith. “The audacity of this loser!” McGregor wrote Saturday on Twitter. “[Anthony Smith] you’re a loser. The [percent] of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game. You - Nothing!”
theScore
USADA: McGregor likely requires 6 months in testing pool before return
UFC's Conor McGregor will likely require to be in USADA's drug-testing pool for six months before returning to the Octagon, the anti-doping organization told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. McGregor isn't currently in the testing pool, USADA adds. The UFC can grant an exemption in rare cases, but USADA doesn't expect the...
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd: Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco resumes ‘absolutely nothing’ compared to mine
Fresh off her first win in almost three years, Aspen Ladd is ready to start the next chapter of her career. To her, she’s already vastly ahead of the PFL’s top female talent: Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. “I think Larissa has progressed incredibly,” Ladd said following her...
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why UFC retirement promise is so important: ‘Mother, for me, is everything’
Khabib Nurmagomedov is never returning to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. UFC’s former Lightweight champion and controversial G.O.A.T. candidate has made that abundantly clear since he retired from the sport under his mother’s advice back in Oct. 2020 (watch it). Since then, he’s also admitted that his fire for the sport has diminished, but when push comes to shove, he can always fall back on the promise to his mother. No one is going to pressure him too much when he is respecting the wishes of the family matriarch, right?
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Spears Comments On Wife Cassie Lee's Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are prioritizing parenthood, which Spears revealed recently. In August, the wrestling couple unveiled a major life update to the world, with the announcement of Cassie's pregnancy. The duo will soon welcome a baby boy to the world, and they will subsequently shift their focus to...
Chael Sonnen admits he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports: “I’d bet on Jon in anything”
Chael Sonnen is admitting he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports. Jones and Sonnen have a history together, they coached a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and also got in the Octagon in a light heavyweight battle at UFC 159 back in April of 2013. It was Jones (26-1 MMA) who would defeat Sonnen (31-17 MMA) via knockout at 4:33 of the first round.
"I've forgotten so many things but I remember that vividly" — Steve Austin on LeBron James taking photos of him via flip phone
Stone Cold didn't need to check his social media or the internet as he vividly remembers the King's support.
nodq.com
Pitch has allegedly been made for a new gimmick match at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
Bray Wyatt is currently involved in a WWE storyline with LA Knight and there is a rumor that Wyatt could be involved in a new gimmick match at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co wrote the following…. “Last week, we were told about a pitch that was...
