Wagons aren't dead, at least over at Camp Audi, where the brand continues to release some impressively powerful—and expensive—liftbacked and liftgated vehicles. The good news is that we will once again see a pair of powerful Performance-trim hatchback Audis on our shores and they are some of the most powerful to date: the 2024 RS6 Avant Performance and the 2024 RS7 Sportback Performance. While a U.S. launch date and price isn't set in stone, the European launch gives us some clues as to just how much more these new five-doors are going to be when they eventually land.

3 HOURS AGO