VC Firm Partner: “’Crypto’ Industry Will Be Purged by a Successful Bitcoin Industry”
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Marty Bent, who is the Founder of media company TFTC as well as a partner in Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ten31, said that “the ‘crypto’ industry will be purged by a successful bitcoin industry.”. Here is how Ten31, which was — according...
Bitcoin ‘Shrimp’ Investors Add $1.5 Billion in $BTC As Supply on Exchanges Hits Record Low
Cryptocurrency investors with a relatively low supply of Bitcoin ($BTC), the so-called “Shrimp” investors, have added over $1.5 billion worth of the flagship cryptocurrency to their wallets over the last few weeks. According to on-chain cryptocurrency analytics firm Glassnode, ever since FTX collapsed, shrimp wallets – those who...
Ethereum: Crypto Analyst Explains Why ‘$600 ETH Is Potentially in the Cards’
On 27 November 2022, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen shared his thoughts on Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s price action. Cowen’s comments were made during an interview on “Altcoin Daily” that was released yesterday. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, with regard to Bitcoin, he said:
Gnosis CEO Explains Why $WETH Will NEVER Lose Its 1:1 Peg to $ETH
On 27 November 2022, Martin Köppelmann, Co-Founder and CEO of Gnosis, and independent Ethereum educator and consultant Anthony Sassano explained what Wrapped Ether is ($WETH) and why it is not in danger of losing its 1:1 peg to Ethereum ($ETH). Here is how Binance Academy explains Wrapped Ether ($WETH):
Crypto Analyst Will Clemente: ‘Best Bitcoin Self Custody Hardware Wallet Is Coldcard’
Recently, crypto analyst William Clemente III, Co-Founder of boutique digital asset research firm Reflexivity Research, explained why COLDCARD, which is made by Canadian firm Coinkite Inc., is his favorite Bitcoin hardware wallet. Coinkite’s COLDCARD is not a crypto hardware wallet — it is a Bitcoin-only hardware wallet “made by cypherpunks”....
$DOGE Price Surges After Elon Musk Suggests Twitter 2.0 Will Support Payments
On Sunday (27 November 2022), the Dogecoin ($DOGE) price got a nice push higher from a tweet by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought micro blogging platform Twitter. Dogecoin was initially released on 6 December 2013, as a “fun and friendly internet currency.” It was created by...
BlockFi Sues FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Over Robinhood Shares
Hours after filing for bankruptcy protection, cryptocurrency lender BlockFi sued a holding company belonging to Sam Bankman-Fried in an attempt to recover shares in Robinhood that the disgraced FTX founder allegedly pledged as collateral just three weeks ago. BlockFi’s Monday lawsuit targeted Bankman-Fried’s Emergent Fidelity Technologies, which it said had defaulted on the terms of a Nov. 9 pledge agreement. The collateral in question is Bankman-Fried’s 7.6 percent stake in Robinhood, the investment and trading platform, which he acquired earlier this year, according to the Financial Times. Earlier on Monday, BlockFi declared bankruptcy, citing a “severe liquidity crunch” brought on by the spectacular $32-billion collapse of FTX, which crashed and burned after the revelation of the use of billions of dollars in customer money to make undisclosed loans to Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s digital-currency firm. BlockFi’s Monday case claims that, last month, it had entered into an agreement with Emergent to guarantee the obligations of an unnamed borrower with stock as security. Correspondence attached to the complaint identifies the borrower as Alameda, the FT reported.Read it at Financial Times
IOG and University of Edinburgh Launch Blockchain Decentralisation Research Project
Recently, Aggelos Kiayias, Chair in Cyber Security and Privacy at University of Edinburgh and the Chief Scientist at Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, introduced the Edinburgh Decentralisation Index (EDI) project. IOG CTO Romain Pellerin called EDI, which is designed to measure...
How to Transfer From Coinbase to MetaMask
Coinbase is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the US and abroad, with over 100 million verified users and over $200 billion in assets under management. The platform supports various third-party and EVM-compatible wallets. One frequent question newcomers ask is: how can I transfer from Coinbase to MetaMask? Well, it’s simpler than it looks.
