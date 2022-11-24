Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status In Timberwolves-Wizards Game
Karl-Anthony Towns left Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards with an injury.
Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington on Monday night because of an apparent right leg injury. Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his knee area. After...
Comments / 0