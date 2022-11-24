It was the winter of 1963 and the University of Georgia was shopping for a new head football coach. Things hadn’t gone so peachy for the Bulldogs in the three previous seasons. After Wally Butts had guided Georgia to four SEC championships, a national championship (1942), an undefeated season (1946) and six bowl appearances in his 22 seasons as head coach from 1939 to 1960, his successor Johnny Griffith was saddled with records of 3-7, 3-4-3 and 4-5-1 in his three seasons at UGA, from 1961-63.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO