ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

How to Use the Holiday Season to Your Advantage in Twin Falls

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, that means Christmas and the holiday season are a full go now. Many went crazy with shopping this last weekend and are continuing to do so, while some will wait until the final days before Christmas to even start. With the holiday season officially here, it is time to start using it to your advantage, especially if you are a parent. While you hope to raise your kids right and to be well-behaved, sometimes the cold weather keeping them indoors and the craziness of children being excited for this time of year can leave parents pulling their hair out. Instead of getting mad and yelling at your children, use the holiday season to your advantage, and here is how you can do so.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

WATCH: Did You Know This 70s TV Show Filmed In Southern Idaho?

The more I learn about Southern Idaho and its history with film and TV, the more it makes sense that Sun Valley is like a mini Hollywood. We’ve written numerous stories about movies that were filmed in Idaho, Breakfast of Champions was filmed in Twin Falls and Napoleon Dynamite was shot in Preston. We’ve also had stories about the various TV shows that have been filmed here, including Wayward Pines and COPS plus episodes of Grey's Anatomy and The Imperfects say they visit Idaho. But somehow we’ve missed a classic TV show from the 70s that had multiple episodes shot in Twin Falls. That TV show was called Cannon and it ran from 1971 until 1976.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

How to Make Shopping at the Magic Valley Mall Better this Holiday Season

The holiday season officially kicks off this week and many have begun shopping for the holidays or will start this weekend when all the deals begin. Shopping for the holidays can be some of the most fun times of the year, and also some of the most stressful and worst days as well. While most of us will spend lunch hours and nights after work, or perhaps spend our days at work browsing online, others will wait and wait until the last minute. It used to be, going to the mall was where you went to start your shopping and see what you can find, but those days are in the past with online shopping. For those that still enjoy going to the mall though, it isn't what it use to be, and there are ways to make it better. Here are some ways to make holiday shopping at the Magic Valley Mall better this year and beyond.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

What Would You Do if Thanksgiving Dinner got Ruined in Twin Falls?

What would you do? What would you do if your Thanksgiving meal got ruined? The turkey is burned, somebody forgot to unthaw it, or maybe somebody forgot to buy one, and you need to find an alternative. There are multiple options in terms of popping in a frozen pizza, using a different kind of meat or do you go out to eat at a restaurant or crashing somebody else's Thanksgiving? There is a real possibility that this will happen to one of you this year, and if it does, what will you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

The Best Places to Shop on Black Friday

Most people have their favorite stores and have Black Friday planned out days if not weeks in advance. While doing your research for places to go and where to find the best deals, make sure you are not buying something that may be cheaper elsewhere. WalletHub recently released a list of the best places to shop this Black Friday, and they broke it down into where to go for certain types of items, as well as overall best stores. The list looked at the last eight years of Black Fridays and who had the biggest discounts on average.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho

It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Store in Twin Falls Going out of Business Means Great Christmas Deals

The holidays are around the corner and the time for Christmas shopping has begun. Everyone is looking for the best deals and checking out every store to see if they can find something they may want to get a friend or family member that they don't know about. Unfortunately, many stores have closed in Twin Falls over the last couple of years, and it has limited the places to physically shop at. Some stores have closed for good while others have transitioned online. One store earlier this year closed its doors to become an online store, but unfortunately, the online store is closing now as well. While this is sad news, the closing sale comes at a great time, as we all look for good deals and as the owner looks to sell all of her merchandise.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

America’s Finest Eggnog Comes from Southern Idaho

If you’re planning a holiday party and need some of the planet’s best eggnog but live in Twin Falls, cheer up! I mentioned in I story I wrote earlier this week that I was in Buhl and took an opportunity to stop at CloverLeaf Creamery. I picked up some bottles of the legendary eggnog. I’m happy to note, I don’t have to drive 14 miles for my next fix.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy