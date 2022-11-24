Read full article on original website
How to Use the Holiday Season to Your Advantage in Twin Falls
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, that means Christmas and the holiday season are a full go now. Many went crazy with shopping this last weekend and are continuing to do so, while some will wait until the final days before Christmas to even start. With the holiday season officially here, it is time to start using it to your advantage, especially if you are a parent. While you hope to raise your kids right and to be well-behaved, sometimes the cold weather keeping them indoors and the craziness of children being excited for this time of year can leave parents pulling their hair out. Instead of getting mad and yelling at your children, use the holiday season to your advantage, and here is how you can do so.
Anyone Else Hear Weird Loud Noises First Thing In The Morning In Twin Falls?
Over the past couple of weeks when I get up early in the morning, I have heard some strangely loud noises that I haven't heard before. And it has been consistent over the last few weeks. Anyone else notice?. Loud Noises Early In The Morning In Twin Falls. Between 4...
WATCH: Did You Know This 70s TV Show Filmed In Southern Idaho?
The more I learn about Southern Idaho and its history with film and TV, the more it makes sense that Sun Valley is like a mini Hollywood. We’ve written numerous stories about movies that were filmed in Idaho, Breakfast of Champions was filmed in Twin Falls and Napoleon Dynamite was shot in Preston. We’ve also had stories about the various TV shows that have been filmed here, including Wayward Pines and COPS plus episodes of Grey's Anatomy and The Imperfects say they visit Idaho. But somehow we’ve missed a classic TV show from the 70s that had multiple episodes shot in Twin Falls. That TV show was called Cannon and it ran from 1971 until 1976.
How to Make Shopping at the Magic Valley Mall Better this Holiday Season
The holiday season officially kicks off this week and many have begun shopping for the holidays or will start this weekend when all the deals begin. Shopping for the holidays can be some of the most fun times of the year, and also some of the most stressful and worst days as well. While most of us will spend lunch hours and nights after work, or perhaps spend our days at work browsing online, others will wait and wait until the last minute. It used to be, going to the mall was where you went to start your shopping and see what you can find, but those days are in the past with online shopping. For those that still enjoy going to the mall though, it isn't what it use to be, and there are ways to make it better. Here are some ways to make holiday shopping at the Magic Valley Mall better this year and beyond.
Indoor Nerf Gun Arenas Has Reopened In Twin Falls For Family Fun
Right before the pandemic hit, Blast Masters, the indoor Nerf gun arena opened its doors. After a few months, COVID hit and everything shut down. Unfortunately, the arena was not able to keep going. Thankfully, a new owner has stepped in and brought the fun back to Twin Falls. Blast...
The Twisted, Freakish Guilty Pleasure That Is Twin Falls Walmart
Walmart is one of those stores that we don't admit we go to as much as we really do because it's a twisted, guilty pleasure. Each one of us also has that one aisle that very rarely changes, and yet we have to peruse it with the utmost concentration every damn time we go.
What Would You Do if Thanksgiving Dinner got Ruined in Twin Falls?
What would you do? What would you do if your Thanksgiving meal got ruined? The turkey is burned, somebody forgot to unthaw it, or maybe somebody forgot to buy one, and you need to find an alternative. There are multiple options in terms of popping in a frozen pizza, using a different kind of meat or do you go out to eat at a restaurant or crashing somebody else's Thanksgiving? There is a real possibility that this will happen to one of you this year, and if it does, what will you do?
The Best Places to Shop on Black Friday
Most people have their favorite stores and have Black Friday planned out days if not weeks in advance. While doing your research for places to go and where to find the best deals, make sure you are not buying something that may be cheaper elsewhere. WalletHub recently released a list of the best places to shop this Black Friday, and they broke it down into where to go for certain types of items, as well as overall best stores. The list looked at the last eight years of Black Fridays and who had the biggest discounts on average.
Day Trip From Twin Falls To Magical Hot Spring Perched Over River
I don't use the word awe-inspiring very often, but a hot spring located northwest of Twin Falls that I recently discovered has one of the most incredible views you'll find anywhere in the Gem State. The location is also one that adventurous Magic Valley residents could enjoy and still make it home in time for dinner.
Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho
It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
New Restaurant Aimed At Satisfying Those Cravings Is Open In Twin Falls
Antojos Eatery and Cafe is open in Twin Falls. The new restaurant celebrates it's soft opening today, November 18th, until 7 pm. They also had a ribbon cutting earlier in the day. The new restaurant is where the old Maxie's used to be. Antojos Eatery and Cafe. Antojos means "cravings"...
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
Dude, Where’s My (FREE) Camper; It’s In Wendell ID Ready To Go
There's an exciting listing that just went live on the southern Idaho (Twin Falls) Craigslist website just in time for the holiday road trip season. A guy named Tim just listed an overshot camper that was left on his property for the very reasonable price of $0.00. Road trips for...
Store in Twin Falls Going out of Business Means Great Christmas Deals
The holidays are around the corner and the time for Christmas shopping has begun. Everyone is looking for the best deals and checking out every store to see if they can find something they may want to get a friend or family member that they don't know about. Unfortunately, many stores have closed in Twin Falls over the last couple of years, and it has limited the places to physically shop at. Some stores have closed for good while others have transitioned online. One store earlier this year closed its doors to become an online store, but unfortunately, the online store is closing now as well. While this is sad news, the closing sale comes at a great time, as we all look for good deals and as the owner looks to sell all of her merchandise.
WATCH: Burley ID Home Movie Is Straight Outta Christmas Vacation
Film-watching is a tradition for many Idaho families during the holidays. Some of these movies that loved ones get together to watch and reminisce over were created on a camcorder decades ago, and I recently found some cool footage from 1970 out of Burley, Idaho, that I thought I'd share.
Why Idahoans Can Relate To The Film Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Thanksgiving week is finally upon us. On Thursday, many Idaho families will reunite in living rooms and dining rooms to get caught up on life, work, relationships, sports trash-talking, and family movies. One of the greatest holiday films ever made is the 1987 work of art Planes, Trains & Automobiles....
America’s Finest Eggnog Comes from Southern Idaho
If you’re planning a holiday party and need some of the planet’s best eggnog but live in Twin Falls, cheer up! I mentioned in I story I wrote earlier this week that I was in Buhl and took an opportunity to stop at CloverLeaf Creamery. I picked up some bottles of the legendary eggnog. I’m happy to note, I don’t have to drive 14 miles for my next fix.
Spend A Snowy Night In Covered Wagon Airbnb East Of Twin Falls
I've seen some charming rentals on Airbnb over the years, but there's one property roughly 100 miles east of Twin Falls that is the definition of romantic. How does a snowy, overnight stay in a covered wagon with nearly 360 degrees of mountains sound?. Airbnb has become insanely popular since...
Watch: Why Sledding Off Your Idaho Roof Isn’t Advisable
Sledding is one of the true joys of winter. There are safe ways to enjoy this winter pastime, and there are people that climb on their snow-covered roofs and let their friends record them doing something that could result in a holiday trip to the emergency room. Who doesn't love...
