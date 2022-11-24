Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Bowl game projections for Alabama after regular-season finale
Alabama capped the regular season with a 49-27 win over Auburn, its third Iron Bowl victory in a row, and advanced to 10-2 (6-2 SEC) to win 10 games for the 15th consecutive season. Now, the Crimson Tide will wait to learn its postseason fate with conference championships set to...
tdalabamamag.com
Updated bowl projections for Alabama football after Iron Bowl win
Multiple outlets have updated Alabama football’s bowl projections after the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday. The Tide are 10-2 after their latest victory. They are currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and they are projected to move up when the updated rankings are released on Tuesday.
New Alabama WR commit Jaren Hamilton has 'extreme ceiling'
Alabama added a big-time offensive commitment on Monday evening in Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz wide receiver Jaren Hamilton. The four-star wideout climbed the Crimson Tide’s recruiting board in the summer and is a special player, according to his head coach Mark Whittemore. “Well he is just that (special),” Whittemore...
BREAKING POD: Four-star WR Jaren Hamilton commits to Crimson Tide
In landing 247sports Composite four star wide receiver Jaren Hamilton, Alabama added its fourth player at the position for the 2023 cycle. What does the addition of Hamilton mean for Nick Saban's latest recruiting effort? In addition to discussing the 6-foot-1, 188-pounder's decision from every angle, BOL publisher Tim Watts provides insight into what might be next on the trail.
Florida WR Jaren Hamilton commits to Alabama, boosts Tide's No. 1 class
Alabama capped off their regular season with an Iron Bowl win over Auburn on Saturday. And on Monday the Crimson Tide added a win in the recruiting column, landing four-star wide receiver Jaren Hamilton over Florida, Tennessee, USC, and. Michigan, among several others. “Bama excites me because of the passion...
247Sports
Nick Saban on Alabama's College Football Playoff chances, media reacts
"To win 10 games, to go through a rough patch when Bryce (Young) was hurt, now he’s healthy again, which makes us a different kind of team, I think," Saban said, via BamaOnLine. "It’s great to win in the Iron Bowl for our players. It’s great that they won 10 games."
247Sports
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress
No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
Iron Bowl a Bittersweet Picture of What Alabama Could Have Been in 2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2) completed the 2022 regular season by whipping the Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6) in the 87th Iron Bowl 49-27. The Crimson Tide took a 35-14 lead into halftime and then cruised through the second half for the third consecutive game against its bitter rival. The...
Alabama vs. Auburn score prediction, picks, by college football computers
This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl. Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year's edition doesn't appear to have any national ...
Alabama's Playoff Path Continues to Strengthen, Take Shape
The Crimson Tide still needs help to return to the College Football Playoff, but not very much heading into championship week.
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
Suspect charged in Walker County shooting that critically injured family member
A suspect has been charged in a shooting that left a family member with life-threatening injuries in Walker County. Christopher Brian Cummings, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong. Cummings’ bond is set at $50,000 cash. The shooting happened on Thanksgiving on...
247Sports
