Tuscaloosa, AL

Updated bowl projections for Alabama football after Iron Bowl win

Multiple outlets have updated Alabama football’s bowl projections after the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday. The Tide are 10-2 after their latest victory. They are currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and they are projected to move up when the updated rankings are released on Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

New Alabama WR commit Jaren Hamilton has 'extreme ceiling'

Alabama added a big-time offensive commitment on Monday evening in Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz wide receiver Jaren Hamilton. The four-star wideout climbed the Crimson Tide’s recruiting board in the summer and is a special player, according to his head coach Mark Whittemore. “Well he is just that (special),” Whittemore...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

BREAKING POD: Four-star WR Jaren Hamilton commits to Crimson Tide

In landing 247sports Composite four star wide receiver Jaren Hamilton, Alabama added its fourth player at the position for the 2023 cycle. What does the addition of Hamilton mean for Nick Saban's latest recruiting effort? In addition to discussing the 6-foot-1, 188-pounder's decision from every angle, BOL publisher Tim Watts provides insight into what might be next on the trail.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress

No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
