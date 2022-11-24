ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Salvation Army volunteers give back through yearly Thanksgiving tradition to feed community

By Ana Conejo aconejo@tylerpaper.com
inforney.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

Panola county small business roundtable focuses on available resources

A open forum to assist Panola County small business owners and residents who would like to be entrepreneurs was hosted by the Panola County Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 17 with plans for future sessions being developed. Keri Perot-Vance, executive director of the chamber, said the small business roundtable was...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Woman, child shot in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas -- A woman and a child were shot early Monday morning in Marshall. Both were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown. Marshall police said a call about multiple gunshots in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard came in just after midnight. No additional details were released.
MARSHALL, TX
inforney.com

Police: Armed man killed by off-duty officer at East Texas medical facility

An off-duty Kilgore Police Department officer shot and killed a man late Sunday night at Hospitality Health ER in Longview. According to the Kilgore Police Department, the officer was working in an off-duty security role at the facility at 3111 McCann Rd. The KPD said as he was patrolling the parking lot, he was confronted by a man who pulled a gun and threatened him.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy