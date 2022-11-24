Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 11% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.52% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:53 EST on Monday, 28 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,847.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2353, 99.99% below its average volume of 5952082826.81. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/GBP Down By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:11 EST on Sunday, 27 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.778% up from its 52-week low and 6.929% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
NYSE Composite Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 28 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,513.37. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.26% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 9% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.3% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,474.99. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.02% up from its 52-week low and 11.12% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Cocoa Futures Over 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 10.03% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Monday, 28 November, Cocoa (CC) is $2,468.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 2692, 99.98% below its average volume of 17385825.67. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/CHF Up Momentum: 0.93% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:06 EST on Sunday, 27 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.2% up from its 52-week low and 7.407% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
AMD Stock Is 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped by a staggering 28.23% in 21 sessions from $58.6 at 2022-10-27, to $75.14 at 19:24 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. AMD’s last close...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 26.23% in 10 sessions from $1.83 at 2022-11-11, to $1.35 at 19:50 EST on Sunday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Platinum Futures Down Momentum With A 3% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.74% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Platinum (PL) is $989.60. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15546, 99.99% below its average volume of 13040758307.6. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.752% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.7524% for the last session’s close. At 14:09 EST on Sunday, 27 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.22. Concerning USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.042% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.15 and 0.136% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.21.
via.news
GBP/EUR Down Momentum: 0.839% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.8393% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.663% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16 and 1.081% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.17.
via.news
Copper Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.36% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Monday, 28 November, Copper (HG) is $3.59. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 30397, 99.99% below its average volume of 16353005872.01. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
CBOE Over 8% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.24% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.19. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.46% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.46 and 5.12% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.11.
via.news
LendingTree Stock Went Down By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) slid by a staggering 21.45% in 10 sessions from $28.53 at 2022-11-11, to $22.41 at 14:11 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,112.94, following the last session’s downward trend. LendingTree’s...
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:44 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 1.51% to $15,370.44, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Is Day-trading Easy and Profitable?
Day trading isn’t easy and profitable to most traders. If you’re not Thomas Miller or John Roberson, you may reconsider day trading because of the following reason:. Tax. Day traders are taxed at normal income tax rates and are less likely to outperform the market when compared with just holding. Warren Buffett defers income until when he sells his shares and thereafter at the long-term capital gains rate. This is a significantly lesser tax burden than day-trading and earned gains with the standard income tax rate.
via.news
Novavax Stock Down Momentum With A 33% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 33.95% in 10 sessions from $25.04 at 2022-11-11, to $16.54 at 19:46 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Novavax’s last close...
via.news
MicroStrategy Stock Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid by a staggering 32.36% in 21 sessions from $270.55 at 2022-10-27, to $183.00 at 19:44 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. MicroStrategy’s...
via.news
Pinduoduo Stock Was 12.57% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pinduoduo (PDD) rising 12.57% to $74.01 on Monday while NASDAQ slid 1.58% to $11,049.50. Pinduoduo’s last close was $65.75, 21.78% below its 52-week high of $84.06. About Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's...
via.news
Silicom Ltd And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Silicom Ltd (SILC), Provident Financial Services (PFS), Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Comments / 0