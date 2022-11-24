World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Brazil vs. Serbia

The last remaining groups to play finally get their World Cup campaigns underway on Thanksgiving as Brazil and Portugal make their first World Cup 2022 appearances.

The World Cup favorites are the clear top choice to win Group G while Portugal is the favorite in Group H. While you're likely to be spending more time with family and watching NFL football on Thursday than you are watching the World Cup, there are still four games to get some action on. Here's what you need to know.

Brazil vs. Serbia

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Serbia isn’t a massive underdog to the World Cup favorites because of the talent on the roster. Aleksander Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic are a strong striker pairing and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a player that’s been long coveted by top clubs. We’ll still take the Brazilians to win this one but our preferred bet is to take under 2.5 goals at +100.