World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Brazil vs. Serbia

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
The last remaining groups to play finally get their World Cup campaigns underway on Thanksgiving as Brazil and Portugal make their first World Cup 2022 appearances.

The World Cup favorites are the clear top choice to win Group G while Portugal is the favorite in Group H. While you're likely to be spending more time with family and watching NFL football on Thursday than you are watching the World Cup, there are still four games to get some action on. Here's what you need to know.

Brazil vs. Serbia

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Serbia isn’t a massive underdog to the World Cup favorites because of the talent on the roster. Aleksander Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic are a strong striker pairing and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a player that’s been long coveted by top clubs. We’ll still take the Brazilians to win this one but our preferred bet is to take under 2.5 goals at +100.

Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round of the World Cup. The five-time champions overcame the absence of their injured star to beat Switzerland 1-0 with a late goal Monday and make it to the round of 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored once again at the World Cup. Instead, it was Bruno Fernandes eventually credited with the goal that set up Portugal’s 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday, advancing the team into the last 16.
World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes' brace lifts Portugal over Uruguay and into knockout round

LUSAIL, Qatar — Portugal pushed Uruguay to the brink of World Cup elimination here at the Lusail Stadium on Monday night. Bruno Fernandes’ second-half goal, which Cristiano Ronaldo tried to claim, and Fernandes’ late penalty left the Uruguayans with a 2-0 defeat, and just one point and no goals through two games. They’ll need to beat Ghana on Friday to have hope of advancing.
Protestor with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — A protestor ran onto the field Monday carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said "SAVE UKRAINE" on the front and "RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN" on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay. Security officials...
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric's 2 goals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — A bit of trash talk meant to inspire Canada instead motivated Croatia. Canada coach John Herdman had tried to boost his team following a loss to Belgium to open the team's first World Cup appearance in 36 years — using colorful language that Croatia took exception to.
