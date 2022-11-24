WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’. In an age where big box stores seem to draw most of the shoppers, Longview main street hosted “Shop Small Business Saturday.” The effort started in 2010 as part of a national initiative to promote small business, usually held the Saturday after Black Friday. An added component this year was bingo. Go to a participating business and get a bingo card. Get it stamped by each of the businesses you visit, and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Statistically, in Texas small businesses account for 99% of the state’s businesses. Part of the allure is with small businesses you quite often get something unique, instead of something mass produced. Brenda Thornhill of Heartisans Market said Small Business Saturday is important because the money stays in the community.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO