TxDOT Road Report for 11/28
Paris District Road Report for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Yantis Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash on FM 514 In Wood County
A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.
$1000 reward for information on who illegally dumped a white-tailed buck in Henderson County
CROSS ROADS, Texas (KETK) – Operation Game Thief is asking for the public’s help finding whoever illegally dumped a white-tailed buck on the side of County Road 1311 in Henderson County near Cross Roads. Operation Game Thief is a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife. They said the white-tailed buck was dumped there illegally […]
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit has revealed the amount of marijuana allegedly found in a trailer following a high-speed chase through two East Texas counties. Rick Dixon, 61, of North Fork, California is accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase beginning in Van Zandt County...
WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’
Gilmer Community seeks donations to lay 500 wreaths across veterans’ graves. Sunset Memorial Park and Croley Funeral Home are partnering up with the rotary club of Gilmer for the fifth year in a row, in efforts to raise funds for Wreaths Across America. Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display...
City of Gladewater repairing water line near Richey Rd.
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A leak has been reported in a water line near George Richey Rd. according to the Gladewater Police Department. Water pressure may be affected in nearby areas.
Boil water notice issued for Mims Water Supply
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Mims Water Supply due to a line break in the Big Oaks Subdivision off of FM 729. This notice only affects customers in the Big Oaks Subdivision. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes,...
15 Felony Arrests Made In Smith & Gregg Co. This Thanksgiving Weekend
Thanksgiving is a time for family gatherings, telling each other what you are thankful for and appreciative of, and catching up on reliving past family events. It's also a weekend of gluttony, football, putting up the Christmas decorations and going shopping for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday too. Hopefully, you got to do at least a little bit of that this past weekend and you had a peaceful and relaxing Thanksgiving weekend.
Henderson County boy dies in carbon monoxide filled home, 3 others in the hospital
A Henderson County boy is dead and two younger children are in a Fort Worth hospital after they were found unconscious at a Gun Barrel City home filled with carbon monoxide.
Texas Parks & Wildlife predict ‘moderate’ harvest for deer season
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 3 weeks into the East Texas deer hunting season, and this is when game wardens say they see a slight ‘lull’ in hunting, after the Thanksgiving holiday. A super bowl for hunters, deer season has traditionally been a time when the bulk of Texas...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside East Texas ER
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police officer who was working security at a Longview emergency medical facility. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the officer was checking vehicles in the parking lot of Hospitality Health ER on McCann Road as part...
Visit Tyler hosts small business pop-up shop
WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’. In an age where big box stores seem to draw most of the shoppers, Longview main street hosted “Shop Small Business Saturday.” The effort started in 2010 as part of a national initiative to promote small business, usually held the Saturday after Black Friday. An added component this year was bingo. Go to a participating business and get a bingo card. Get it stamped by each of the businesses you visit, and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Statistically, in Texas small businesses account for 99% of the state’s businesses. Part of the allure is with small businesses you quite often get something unique, instead of something mass produced. Brenda Thornhill of Heartisans Market said Small Business Saturday is important because the money stays in the community.
Yantis man killed after vehicle crashes into tree
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash east of Yantis on Wednesday. The crash took place at about 8:20 a.m. Darryl Johnson, 47, was traveling westbound on FM 514 in rainy weather when his Honda Pilot left the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman, child shot inside Marshall apartment early Monday
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A woman and child were shot just after midnight on Monday. Marshall police dispatchers received several 911 calls from people who said they heard gunshots in their neighborhood early Monday morning. The calls came from people who live in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, police said. Police went to the area, and found that inside one of the apartments a woman and child had been shot. They were both taken to a local hospital.
Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village holiday destination offers over 1,000 fresh firs while benefiting good cause
TYLER, Texas — The Cummins family was determined to find the perfect Christmas tree as they carried out their yearly tradition on Saturday afternoon. Rebekah Cummins said she and her husband Garth and their two children Winter, 9, and Lorelai, 5, had been all over town in search of the perfect tree. They were pleasantly surprised when they arrived at Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village in Tyler.
Boil water notice issued following pipe break in Overton
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A main water line broke twice, and police said it may take longer than usual to repair due to weather conditions and the severity of the break. The break was in a 10″ water main on FM 850, according to a social media post by the Overton Police Department. Police recommended using bottled water and said they would contact the state in an attempt to have water brought in.
East Texas mission begins annual holiday toy drive
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As East Texans celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend, the time has come again for one rescue mission to help those who will be in need over the Christmas holiday, particularly children, and toys to make their holidays joyful. While most East Texans are trying to recover from...
Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
DPS: Tractor-trailer loses control, causes backup on I-20 at Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Traffic was backed up on I-20 westbound Thursday morning, TxDOT reports. TxDOT cameras showed a significant traffic jam on I-20 and Highway 110, just west of Hideaway. DPS said a tractor-trailer lost control and swerved into the median. Troopers worked to clear the scene and are expected to be on […]
