ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

TxDOT Road Report for 11/28

Paris District Road Report for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
KSST Radio

Yantis Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash on FM 514 In Wood County

A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’

Gilmer Community seeks donations to lay 500 wreaths across veterans’ graves. Sunset Memorial Park and Croley Funeral Home are partnering up with the rotary club of Gilmer for the fifth year in a row, in efforts to raise funds for Wreaths Across America. Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Mims Water Supply

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Mims Water Supply due to a line break in the Big Oaks Subdivision off of FM 729. This notice only affects customers in the Big Oaks Subdivision. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes,...
MARION COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

15 Felony Arrests Made In Smith & Gregg Co. This Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving is a time for family gatherings, telling each other what you are thankful for and appreciative of, and catching up on reliving past family events. It's also a weekend of gluttony, football, putting up the Christmas decorations and going shopping for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday too. Hopefully, you got to do at least a little bit of that this past weekend and you had a peaceful and relaxing Thanksgiving weekend.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Visit Tyler hosts small business pop-up shop

WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’. In an age where big box stores seem to draw most of the shoppers, Longview main street hosted “Shop Small Business Saturday.” The effort started in 2010 as part of a national initiative to promote small business, usually held the Saturday after Black Friday. An added component this year was bingo. Go to a participating business and get a bingo card. Get it stamped by each of the businesses you visit, and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Statistically, in Texas small businesses account for 99% of the state’s businesses. Part of the allure is with small businesses you quite often get something unique, instead of something mass produced. Brenda Thornhill of Heartisans Market said Small Business Saturday is important because the money stays in the community.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Yantis man killed after vehicle crashes into tree

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash east of Yantis on Wednesday. The crash took place at about 8:20 a.m. Darryl Johnson, 47, was traveling westbound on FM 514 in rainy weather when his Honda Pilot left the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
YANTIS, TX
KLTV

Woman, child shot inside Marshall apartment early Monday

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A woman and child were shot just after midnight on Monday. Marshall police dispatchers received several 911 calls from people who said they heard gunshots in their neighborhood early Monday morning. The calls came from people who live in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, police said. Police went to the area, and found that inside one of the apartments a woman and child had been shot. They were both taken to a local hospital.
MARSHALL, TX
cbs19.tv

Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village holiday destination offers over 1,000 fresh firs while benefiting good cause

TYLER, Texas — The Cummins family was determined to find the perfect Christmas tree as they carried out their yearly tradition on Saturday afternoon. Rebekah Cummins said she and her husband Garth and their two children Winter, 9, and Lorelai, 5, had been all over town in search of the perfect tree. They were pleasantly surprised when they arrived at Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued following pipe break in Overton

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A main water line broke twice, and police said it may take longer than usual to repair due to weather conditions and the severity of the break. The break was in a 10″ water main on FM 850, according to a social media post by the Overton Police Department. Police recommended using bottled water and said they would contact the state in an attempt to have water brought in.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

East Texas mission begins annual holiday toy drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As East Texans celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend, the time has come again for one rescue mission to help those who will be in need over the Christmas holiday, particularly children, and toys to make their holidays joyful. While most East Texans are trying to recover from...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy