911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'
Police calls reporting suspicious people and circumstances poured in last week, offering a glimpse into a community gripped by fear since four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
KGW
Maddie remembered for humor, dedication as celebration of life announced for Univ. of Idaho students
POST FALLS, Idaho — Friends and family of the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house are invited to a celebration of life event later this week. The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, according to our news partner Coeur d’Alene Press.
Idaho student murders: The latest from the two-week investigation
Two weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were murdered in their apartment in Moscow, Idaho.
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
Post Register
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
Idaho Student murders update: Police say why key details are being withheld from the public
Authorities are withholding key details from the public as they continue to investigate the murders of four University of Idaho students, including information about a suspect profile.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Responding To More Calls For Unusual Circumstances And Welfare Checks
The Moscow Police Department is responding to more unusual circumstances calls and welfare checks since four University of Idaho students were murdered. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Since then, officers have responded to 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 welfare checks. That’s an increase from 70 and 18 respectively for the entire month of October. Officers say concerned parties are calling friends and family before notifying police. The Moscow PD is reminding the public to call 911 immediately for any life safety or emergency situations.
koze.com
Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
koze.com
Accident Victim Spends Night Inside Vehicle Before Rescue
NEZPERCE, ID – The driver of a vehicle that left the Highway 64 grade between Nezperce and Kamiah and traveled an estimated 350 feet down a canyon spent Saturday night in the vehicle before being rescued. According to a Facebook post by Kamiah Fire-Rescue, multiple first responder from several...
University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues
MOSCOW, ID. — It has been two weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered near the campus. The University gave students the option to either finish the fall semester online or on campus after Thanksgiving break. Students returning say the campus is unusually quiet, and some of their friends didn’t come back because of their safety. “I feel...
koze.com
Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment
NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HAMILTON HILL RD & UPPER UNION FLAT RD; COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of an erratically driven vehicle. -------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3340 Non-Injury Accident. 00:25:13. Incident...
Idaho murders: Prosecutor spotted at police headquarters on Thanksgiving as hunt for campus killer intensifies
Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson visited Moscow police headquarters on Thursday, although authorities downplayed his holiday presence.
KING-5
WSU increases security for Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. — After four years, the Apple Cup returns to Pullman this Saturday for the famed face-off between Washington State University and the University of Washington. And with this being the first Apple Cup in Pullman in four years, officials expect there might be a little more excitement than normal.
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
University of Idaho alum raises more than $18,000 to buy students personal alarms
MOSCOW, Idaho — One University of Idaho alum rallied Vandals and non-Vandals to ensure young women can defend themselves after the murders of four students on Nov. 13. With no suspect or person of interest, many students feel unsafe in Moscow. University of Idaho alum Kerry Uhlorn hopes giving out Birdie personal safety alarms will provide some sense of comfort.
Dog filleted, skinned three miles from brutal Idaho college murders weeks before: report
Moscow, Idaho, dog found filleted like a fish weeks weeks before four college students were knifed to death in a rented home near campus in a shocking quadruple homicide.
Fire breaks out, destroys mobile park home in Clarkston
CLARKSTON, Wash. — A fire broke out and destroyed a family’s mobile park home in Clarkston on Saturday. Asotin County Fire District #1 and the Clarkston Fire Department responded to the fire at 1445 Elm St. in Asotin County. When crews got to the mobile home park, the home had lots of smoke and flames coming out of the windows....
