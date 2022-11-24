Brendan Loughnane on 2022 PFL World Championship fight: ‘That money can change your whole family’s life in one night’

Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
Emotional Kayla Harrison takes first MMA loss on the chin, unwilling to make excuses: 'I lost in front of the whole world and it hurt'
When Kayla Harrison walked into a room full of reporters backstage at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in the early hours of Saturday morning, she hurt. It wasn’t just the physical toll of her shocking five-round main event loss to Larissa Pacheco (19-4) at 2022 PFL Championships, no. There was an emotional and mental struggle ongoing internally at the podium, but Harrison (15-1) stood tall – even when the tears dripped off her face.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Anthony Smith’s USADA criticism: ‘The audacity of this loser’
Former two-division champion Conor McGregor defended his withdrawal from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool in a fiery response to Anthony Smith. “The audacity of this loser!” McGregor wrote Saturday on Twitter. “[Anthony Smith] you’re a loser. The [percent] of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game. You - Nothing!”
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd: Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco resumes ‘absolutely nothing’ compared to mine
Fresh off her first win in almost three years, Aspen Ladd is ready to start the next chapter of her career. To her, she’s already vastly ahead of the PFL’s top female talent: Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. “I think Larissa has progressed incredibly,” Ladd said following her...
webisjericho.com
Ash Irvine Says He Hopes His Father Chris Jericho Gets Respect From The Wrestling Community When He Retires
Recently FAU student, WebIsJericho.com columnist, and son of AEW’s Chris Jericho, Ash Irvine, was interviewed by Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald and would cover multiple topics. One of which was being the son of a legendary pro wrestler. And while he acknowledged that he’d taken his father’s fame for granted due to growing up with him as a WWE Superstar, he’d say that when he finally retires from the ring, he hopes he gets recognized by the wrestling community for his contributions.
worldboxingnews.net
Danny Williams further ruins Mike Tyson KO legacy with 32nd loss
British heavyweight Danny Williams fought for the 86th time earlier this month, a far cry from his legacy of defeating the great Mike Tyson. Tyson went down in a shocking upset in 2004. However, Williams has been on the path to oblivion since then. Defeating a shell of Mike Tyson...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco shocks the world with stunning upset to beat Kayla Harrison in PFL Championship main event
Larissa Pacheco just shocked the world. In a stunning performance, Pacheco handed two-time champion Kayla Harrison the first loss of her career in the main event at the PFL Championship card on Friday in New York City. Pacheco displayed a punishing array of strikes while forcing Harrison to work for...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Artem Lobov’s Proper 12 suit, snaps back at Cris Cyborg
Artem Lobov is officially on Conor McGregor’s hit list after filing suit against the former two-division UFC champ. On Twitter, McGregor poked fun at his longtime teammate with a short song – it’s only lyrics are “Artem is a rat...nah nah nah nah, hey.”. Some of...
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik remembers ‘larger than life’ Anthony Johnson: ‘It’s just an unquantifiable loss for the MMA community’
Like the rest of the MMA community, UFC commentator Jon Anik has fond memories of the late Anthony Johnson. On Sunday, Johnson passed away at the age of 38. Anik, having just called UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden the night before, was just as shocked by the news as the rest of the folks around the sport.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About The Worst Decision Of His Life
Dustin Rhodes has opened up about a period of estrangement from his late father, Dusty Rhodes, which he feels is the worst decision of his life. In an interview with Chris Jericho on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, the AEW star discussed his famed Goldust character in the WWF and how it initially upset his father because he thought former WWE chairman Vince McMahon was trying to embarrass the family.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre expects Jon Jones to be successful in UFC return at heavyweight: ‘He’s huge’
Georges St-Pierre is a believer in Jon Jones’ heavyweight experiment. “I’ve seen it on the red carpet when I got inducted into the [UFC] Hall of Fame. I took a picture and I put my arm around him, I was like, ‘Man, he’s solid like a rock.’ He’s huge,” St-Pierre recently told MMA Fighting. “Jon Jones, he’s solid like a rock, he looked huge.
MMA Fighting
Rankings Shakeup: Kayla Harrison knocked out of pound-for-pound top 10 after stunning Larissa Pacheco upset
Larissa Pacheco didn’t miss this time. The Brazilian finisher scored three straight first-round knockouts this season to earn another shot at a PFL championship, a million-dollar prize and a third fight with Kayla Harrison, the face of the league. Pacheco was spectacular in the trilogy bout, taking the fight right to Harrison and dragging her into deep waters. She was rewarded with a trio of 48-47 scores and a win over a fighter who, before Saturday’s event, was the ninth-ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound Rankings.
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC champ Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo face off at PFL World Championship event
Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo may be preparing for a fight week sooner rather than later. During Friday’s PFL World Championship event in New York City, MMA Fighting captured an impromptu staredown between the current UFC bantamweight champion, and the former 135-pound king. Check out the video of the...
