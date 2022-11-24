Two Brothers Arrested in Shooting on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Area

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two brothers were in custody Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded.

Elijah Allen Green, 24, and Jaiden Allen Green, 18, both of Lancaster, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Elijah Green was being held on $1 million bail and Jaiden Green was being held on $750,000 bail, according to the CHP and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Monday north of Victory Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"Prior to CHP arrival, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle while the victim drove to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life- threatening gunshot wound sustained during the incident," a CHP statement said.

"CHP investigators learned the victim had been robbed by the suspects on city streets," the CHP said. "After the robbery, the suspects fled the area in their vehicle with the victim chasing in his vehicle. The victim chased the suspect vehicle onto the freeway where the two vehicles collided with each other.

"Immediately after the crash, a passenger in the suspect vehicle discharged a firearm at the victim vehicle, striking the victim with one round," the CHP reported.

The northbound freeway lanes were closed while investigators searched for evidence. An investigation was conducted involving CHP and Los Angeles Police Department detectives. On Tuesday, detectives served search warrants at two locations in Lancaster, arrested "the shooter and the driver of the suspect vehicle" and seized "multiple illegal firearms," the CHP reported.

Authorities did not release information on which suspect was the alleged driver and which suspect was the alleged shooter.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call CHP Investigator N. Villamizar or CHP Public Information Officer W. Haver at the CHP West Valley Area office, 818-888-0980.