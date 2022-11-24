ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Two Brothers Arrested in Shooting on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Area

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPWHt_0jLxZiHV00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two brothers were in custody Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded.

Elijah Allen Green, 24, and Jaiden Allen Green, 18, both of Lancaster, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Elijah Green was being held on $1 million bail and Jaiden Green was being held on $750,000 bail, according to the CHP and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Monday north of Victory Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"Prior to CHP arrival, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle while the victim drove to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life- threatening gunshot wound sustained during the incident," a CHP statement said.

"CHP investigators learned the victim had been robbed by the suspects on city streets," the CHP said. "After the robbery, the suspects fled the area in their vehicle with the victim chasing in his vehicle. The victim chased the suspect vehicle onto the freeway where the two vehicles collided with each other.

"Immediately after the crash, a passenger in the suspect vehicle discharged a firearm at the victim vehicle, striking the victim with one round," the CHP reported.

The northbound freeway lanes were closed while investigators searched for evidence. An investigation was conducted involving CHP and Los Angeles Police Department detectives. On Tuesday, detectives served search warrants at two locations in Lancaster, arrested "the shooter and the driver of the suspect vehicle" and seized "multiple illegal firearms," the CHP reported.

Authorities did not release information on which suspect was the alleged driver and which suspect was the alleged shooter.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call CHP Investigator N. Villamizar or CHP Public Information Officer W. Haver at the CHP West Valley Area office, 818-888-0980.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Drunk driver drives off bluffs

On 11/26/2022 at approximately 12:25 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls regarding a vehicle that drove over the bluffs at Ocean / Montana. Upon arrival, evidence showed that a vehicle had driven west on Montana Ave into Palisades Park crashing through the barrier and landing approximately 50 feet west into the bluffs. Officers contacted two occupants who were inside the vehicle. Both sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was subsequently cited for felony DUI. A crane was requested and responded to remove the vehicle from the scene.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA.com

3 injured in violent home invasions east of Los Angeles

Three people were injured when a group of thieves targeted several homes in the San Gabriel Valley early Sunday morning. El Monte police responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of a home invasion robbery, according to RMG News. A victim who did...
EL MONTE, CA
Key News Network

Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
EL MONTE, CA
Key News Network

Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police Take 2 Guns Off Bustling Old Pasadena Streets Over Weekend

If any number of American university studies over the past 20 years are correct in their conclusions, the prevalence and availability of greater numbers of guns result in greater numbers of shooting injuries and deaths. Nearly every day, Pasadena police confiscate illegal firearms in Pasadena — this year, through the end of October, 217 guns in 243 days.
PASADENA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy