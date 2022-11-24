ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:

1-1-8-3-2

(one, one, eight, three, two)

