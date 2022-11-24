ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

3-8-8

(three, eight, eight)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington on Monday night because of an apparent right leg injury. Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his knee area. After a 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma, play stopped with Towns down on the floor near midcourt. He was immediately helped toward the locker room, not putting any weight on his right leg. Towns has started all 21 games for Minnesota this season and entered Monday averaging 21.4 points. ___
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
AMES, IA
The Associated Press

Twins appoint Joe Pohlad executive chair to oversee club

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins owner Jim Pohlad has handed day-to-day operations of the club to his nephew Joe Pohlad, the third generation of family leadership of the franchise. Jim Pohlad announced the transition in a letter to staff on Monday and made public by the Twins. He said he will remain controlling owner, involved in Twins and Major League Baseball business. Joe Pohlad will become executive chair, and president and CEO Dave St. Peter and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey will report directly to him. Joe Pohlad is the son of Bob Pohlad, who sits on the Twins executive board with Jim Pohlad, their other brother Bill Pohlad and St. Peter. Joe Pohlad’s grandfather, Carl Pohlad, bought the Twins in 1984. He died in 2009. “Over the years our family has prioritized strong and stable stewardship of this franchise. We view owning the Twins as a multi-generational holding for our family and one we take great pride in being responsible for on behalf of our employees and fans. We will continue our focus to ensure effective and impactful leadership of this organization for many years to come,” Jim Pohlad wrote in his letter to Twins employees.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Montana judge to decide on wolf hunting limits

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge said he would decide Tuesday whether to continue temporary limits he placed on wolf hunting or to restore quotas and hunting methods pending a trial over changes in the way the state estimates the size of the wolf population, which informs hunting quotas. Monday’s court hearing in Helena comes as Montana and other Republican-led states have moved in recent years to make it easier to kill the predators. Montana’s loosened wolf-hunting rules drew sharp criticism after 23 wolves from Yellowstone National Park were killed last winter, including 19 by hunters and trappers in...
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon lawmakers lift security measure imposed on senator

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — On Monday an Oregon Senate panel rescinded the protective measure it had imposed on a state senator after he made threatening statements during an acrimonious 2019 legislative session, in a case that centers on free speech. Since July 2019, Sen. Brian Boquist had been required to give 12 hours notice before coming to the Oregon State Capitol, to give the state police time to bolster their security and to ensure the safety of people in the Capitol. Boquist, who was then a Republican and now belongs to the Independent Party of Oregon, maintained in a lawsuit that this measure violates his right to free speech as an elected official and that the imposed restriction amounted to retaliation for his fiery statements. In a ruling last April, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed. Boquist suggested Monday that the Senate Conduct Committee, which met remotely, suspend the interim safety measure “until a judicial ruling is delivered by the federal courts on this matter.”
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
581K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy