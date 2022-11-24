Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut program that offered “hero pay” to essential workers at the peak of of the coronavirus pandemic got so many applicants that state lawmakers had to go back into session Monday to provide extra funding and put new limits on who could get the biggest bonuses. The Connecticut General Assembly was meeting to revamp the distribution formula for the Premium Pay Program for private sector workers. Initially, the state had expected to award about $30 million in bonuses to people who had to go to work, in person, in jobs in health care, food distribution, public safety and other essential services. But after getting 155,730 applications from eligible people, lawmakers realized they would have to either put more money in or slash benefits.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO