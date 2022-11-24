Read full article on original website
Kamara’s fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco’s stout defense, it sure didn’t help that one of their best offensive players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had its scoring streak of 332 game snapped in a 13-0 loss to the 49ers.
The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins beat Houston Texans, a Review
MIAMI GARDENS — Let's skip to the good part. Yes, Miami routed Houston 30-15 on Sunday. Yes, the Dolphins led 30-0 at halftime at Hard Rock Stadium. Yes, Miami is 8-3 and...
49ers top Saints 13-0, first to blank New Orleans since 2001
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco forced two fumbles from Alvin Kamara to become the first team in nearly 21 years to hold New Orleans scoreless and the 49ers beat the Saints 13-0 for their fourth straight win. The Niners set the tone on defense from the opening drive, when Fred Warner forced a fumble by Kamara that he recovered. They didn’t let up from there. They stopped the Saints near the goal line twice in the second half, including another fumble by Kamara. New Orleans had the longest active scoring streak and fourth longest in NFL history at 332 games since being blanked by San Francisco in the 2001 finale.
Deshaun Watson will return to play for the Cleveland Browns Sunday after serving 11-game suspension
For the first time in two years, embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to the field for the Cleveland Browns Sunday after serving an 11-game suspension. The three-time Pro Bowler has not played in a regular season game since 2020. In August, the the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to suspend him for 11 regular season games without pay and fined him $5 million after he was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women.
Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington on Monday night because of an apparent right leg injury. Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his knee area. After...
AP source: Mavs close to deal with 4-time All-Star Walker
A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Mavericks are close to a deal with four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker. The career of the 32-year-old Walker has been on hold because of knee issues. He could give superstar Luka Doncic some much-needed backcourt help with the struggling Mavericks. Dallas is on a season-worst four-game losing streak to drop below .500 after reaching the Western Conference finals last season. Walker was limited 80 games the previous two seasons because of knee problems.
Milton, Harris lead 76ers’ rout of Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103. Tobias Harris added 25 points for Philadelphia, which also beat the Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Paul Reed had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 18 points and Franz Wagner scored 17 for the Magic, who lost their fourth straight.
Dayton’s Malachi Smith, Kobe Elvis to miss extended time
Dayton coach Anthony Grant said Monday night that the Flyers would be without starting guards Malachi Smith and Kobe Elvis
AP source: Clevinger agrees to 1-year deal with White Sox
CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press the Chicago White Sox bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Mike Clevinger. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger went 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 23 games, 22 starts, for San Diego this year. He missed the 2021 season after he had Tommy John surgery. Chicago is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, when it went 81-81 and finished 11 games back of surprising AL Central champion Cleveland.
