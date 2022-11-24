Read full article on original website
New Smyrna Beach disaster assistance center to open Monday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A one-day-only disaster assistance center is opening in New Smyrna Beach this morning. The pop-up center is intended to be a one stop shop for those seeking help getting FEMA assistance and SBA loans for Hurricane Ian-related damage. FEMA and SBA assistance is not available...
Stinky situation: Many Lake Co. residents report missed trash pickup
TAVARES, Fla. — In Lake County residents said trash pickup has been anything but predictable. A Tavares resident talks about the increased delays and even missed collections over the past few months. What You Need To Know. Lake County has received complaints about these missed collections from customers. The...
Volusia drivers miss dark curve at night, end up in ditch
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to a Volusia County spot prone to crashes. Speeding drivers run into a ditch at dark South Glencoe Road curve in Volusia County. Ricky Hendon, who lives near the curve, keeps up Christmas lights to help drivers. Volusia traffic engineering plans to...
Aircraft crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Rescue units are responding to a report of an aircraft down at Space Coast Regional Airport, according to the Titusville Fire Department. The aircraft, reported to be a helicopter, was found on its side in the field of the airport. Officials said there are no fires or hazards at this time.
Local shops celebrate Small Business Saturday in College Park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Every year after Thanksgiving, there’s always a day locally-owned shops look forward to celebrating. Small business Saturday is an opportunity to support business owners in your community and the work they put in all year long. What You Need To Know. Eudy Paredes moved to...
For early morning travelers, long lines at Orlando International
ORLANDO, Fla. – As holiday travelers headed home on Saturday, they were met with large crowds at the Orlando International Airport. The early morning hours saw some of the worst foot traffic as families crowded towards security. What You Need To Know. Long lines expected this weekend at Orlando...
Businesses in downtown Sanford impacted by Hurricane Ian and inflation prepare for "Small Business Saturday"
Small businesses dealing with damage from this hurricane season are preparing for what they hope will be a busy day on Saturday. Another challenge they are also facing this year is inflation. What You Need To Know. Small businesses were hurt this hurricane season. This Saturday, they hope people will...
Search for missing man with dementia continues
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On Monday, November 28, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office gave new updates on the search of a missing 73-year-old Eustis man with dementia, Herman McClenton. What You Need To Know. McClenton went missing on Thanksgiving day. Deputies are still searching. The family will stay in town...
In Florida, COVID-19 bivalent booster uptake low
ORLANDO, Fla.—With rates of the flu, RSV, and Covid expected to increase in the coming months, doctors are bracing for a so-called “tridemic” this winter. Besides the annual flu shot, the CDC recommends receiving an updated Covid booster shot to protect against illness this holiday season. What...
College Park boutique lures shoppers with deals, too
ORLANDO, Fla. — A record 166.3 million shoppers are projected to open wallets from Thanksgiving Day into Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation. Roughly 38% of those people will likely be hitting the sales online come Monday. What You Need To Know. Holiday deals aren't just limited...
Amateur eaters duke it out at Cholo Dogs' annual contest
ORLANDO, Fla -- It's only fitting that a hot dog joint who's branded off an elusive lucha libre wrestler named Franco Furtero would embrace the idea of competition. Cholo Dogs hosted its second-annual hot dog eating contest, welcoming hungry amateur eaters from Orlando to the competition. Grant Tharp competed in...
