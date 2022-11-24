If you're looking for another reason to put off Christmas shopping, HBO and HBO Max have a bunch. The best new shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max in December include the latest season of Gossip Girl, the final season of His Dark Materials, and the return of South Side. But there are some surprising returns, too, like the second seasons of Billie Piper's British dark comedy I Hate Suzie and Terence Nance's experimental comedy Random Acts of Flyness. Looking a little deeper, Doom Patrol returns to HBO Max and HBO has the docuseries Branson, covering billionaire and space enthusiast Richard Branson. And for you movie buffs, there's Amsterdam and The Banshees Of Inisherin.

