Decider.com

Is ‘The Son’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

What better way to recover from a hearty Thanksgiving feast than to watch two of our favorites, Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern? The screen icons star alongside each other in The Son, Florian Zeller’s latest drama. The new film follows a 17-year-old boy who moves in with his father...
CNET

After '1899,' More People Need to Watch the Best Show on Netflix

Have you been binging 1899? If so, we suggest you get into the archive and check out their first masterpiece, Dark. For my money, it's the best show on Netflix. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
WWD

Netflix’s Top 5 All-time Most Popular Holiday Movies, And What to Watch This Season

“We were emotional this morning,” says “Falling for Christmas” director Janeen Damian the day following the premiere of the Netflix film, which dropped Nov. 10. She and Lindsay Lohan, that is. More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party They were on the phone, she says, rejoicing in the critical feedback. Lohan, the film’s star, received glowing reviews for her return to the screen. The actress, now 36, plays Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged hotel heiress who has a skiing accident, gets amnesia and ends up in the care of a “blue-collar lodge...
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season

I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
tvinsider.com

Netflix Announces Earlier Premiere Date For ‘You’ Season 4

Fans of psychological thriller You have something to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day as Netflix has announced that Season 4 will premiere one day earlier than expected. The streamer made the announcement revealing that Part 1 of the upcoming season will land on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with...
TVGuide.com

New HBO Max Movies and Shows in December 2022

If you're looking for another reason to put off Christmas shopping, HBO and HBO Max have a bunch. The best new shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max in December include the latest season of Gossip Girl, the final season of His Dark Materials, and the return of South Side. But there are some surprising returns, too, like the second seasons of Billie Piper's British dark comedy I Hate Suzie and Terence Nance's experimental comedy Random Acts of Flyness. Looking a little deeper, Doom Patrol returns to HBO Max and HBO has the docuseries Branson, covering billionaire and space enthusiast Richard Branson. And for you movie buffs, there's Amsterdam and The Banshees Of Inisherin.
Gizmodo

Amazon Reportedly Plans to Burn $1 Billion on Over a Dozen Theatrical Movies Every Year

Amazon must be feeling its cash burning a hole in its voluminous pockets even as the tech downturn has pummeled $1 trillion from its stock value. And even though the company is potentially kicking thousands of employees to the curb over the next few months, the tech and e-commerce giant wants to see its name up in lights as the projectors roll.
Quick Country 96.5

Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season

If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
GAMINGbible

Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal

Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
WWD

13 New TV Shows and Series to Watch in December

There’s an entire slate of shows on deck for streaming services set to either make their return or premiere this December — meaning the final month of the year promises to see them close out 2022 with a bang. From the highly anticipated season two of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot to the series premiere of the new spy-inspired series “The Recruit” on Netflix, the holiday month will have more than just Christmas specials to offer. There is action, adventure, drama and fashion on the horizon.More from WWD'Welcome to Chippendales' Costumes From Hulu's Drama SeriesPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYEmmys 2022:...
wegotthiscovered.com

The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand

As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
Polygon

The best action movies to watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more

It could be the fight choreography and blocking, viscerally bringing the viewer in on every blow. It could be the stunt work, awing the audience with gravity-defying leaps and tricks. It could be the effects work, with massive explosions or sickening bone breaks. It could be a tense narrative that explodes into frenetic action.
