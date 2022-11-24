ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
Every commitment in Vols' 2023 class

Tennessee currently has the nation's No. 11 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings, with the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class now just a little more than three weeks away. And the Vols are still hoping to add at least a few more players to their class down the stretch.
Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee

Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
